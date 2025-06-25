‘The Voice’ won’t be the same without John Legend — but here’s the real reason he’s not returning

John Legend has been a major part of ‘The Voice’ for a while, and his calm yet charming presence adds so much to the show. However, the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker won’t be returning for season 28 after competing against fellow coaches in the previous season. Adam David from Michael Bublé was crowned the champion, whereas Renzo from Team Legend was placed third. The winning coach will be returning for the third consecutive season alongside returning coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. Although fans are excited about the season 28 lineup, they can’t help but question Legend’s absence. But the 12-time Grammy Award winner has a solid reason for stepping down.

On March 18, the singer took to social media to make a special announcement. “I'm so excited to announce that I'm heading back on the road for the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour!” he captioned his Instagram post. To celebrate 20 years of his debut album release, Legend and his band will head on tour to perform the entire album. “Plus a few favorites from my career that *all of you* know and love,” he added. The tour is set to begin on May 27, starting off in Glasgow, UK. After covering several pit stops in the United Kingdom, Legend and his band will head to Paris, followed by Amsterdam. The massive tour will end on December 9, in Oakland, Canada.

“Join me and my band for an unforgettable performance of the entire Get Lifted album—the album that introduced me to the world,” Legend added in the caption. This explains why the singer won’t be seen on the upcoming season of ‘The Voice,’ as he’s booked and busy for the entire year. His presence will definitely be missed, but at the same time, fans will get a unique judges’ panel and see how their chemistry plays out. Legend smashed it in the last season of the show and shared incredible dynamics with fellow coaches, Bublé, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Legend, who is dad to four kids with wife Chrissy Teigen, opened up about his favorite part of doing ‘The Voice.’ In an interview with NBC Insider, he admitted that he loves being a coach on the show and being surrounded by talent. “It’s really inspiring, truthfully. I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, he told the outlet. Legend has been in the industry for 20 years, and to still be around artists with the hunger to learn is a “renewing” experience for him.

He also enjoys the work-life balance he gets from working on the show. “I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work,” he revealed. The singer further admitted that the artists in every season never fail to inspire him with their passion. Legend first joined the show in season 16 which premiered in 2019, making him a veteran coach at this point.