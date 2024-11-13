'The Masked Singer’ spoiler: Grammy-nominated singer rumored to be behind Sherlock Hound mask

Sherlock Hound is one of the contestants in Group C on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Speculation is soaring this season on 'The Masked Singer' as fans eagerly try to guess who's hiding behind the Sherlock Hound-inspired costume! The buzz points toward Grammy-nominated country icon Billy Ray Cyrus, a major figure in the country music scene. Billy Ray Cyrus first hit the charts in the early 1990s with his breakout single Achy Breaky Heart, a song that quickly became a cultural phenomenon and solidified his place in country music history.

Since then, Cyrus has expanded his musical horizons, earning numerous awards across various genres. His unique voice and charismatic stage presence make him a standout performer, captivating audiences wherever he goes. On Reddit, fans of the show have picked up on several clues since the rumors began, pointing to his extensive musical career and memorable performances as potential hints. If the rumors turn out to be true, this would mark the first time Billy Ray Cyrus showcases his talent in such a unique format. Bringing his experience and flair to the competition, he would entertain audiences in a whole new way. As the season unfolds, viewers will be eagerly awaiting confirmation on whether this country music star is indeed the one behind the Sherlock Hound mask.

What are the clues for Sherlock Hound in 'The Masked Singer'?

'Sherlock Houn' is one of the celebrity contestants on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, drawing inspiration from the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. He is a Basset Hound character, and this breed is known for its developed sense of smell—perfect for the detective-inspired Sherlock Hound, who uses his tracking skills to sniff out clues and solve mysteries.

He is dressed in the classic detective attire of a brown trench coat, a deerstalker hat, and a magnifying glass—all nods to the legendary sleuthing of his namesake literary character. A playful nod to one of literature's most iconic detectives, Sherlock Hound is sharp as a tack and observant, hinting at a career or persona tied to investigation and intrigue.

Billy Ray Cyrus has more than 48 awards

Billy Ray Cyrus is a renowned American country music artist, singer, and songwriter who has made a significant impact in the music industry. Throughout his career, he has received a total of 48 awards, a testament to his talent and popularity.

Among these accolades are several American Music Awards and CMT Music Awards, recognizing his contributions to both country and pop music. Cyrus received the first Grammy Award in 1992 for Best Music Video for his hit song 'Achy Breaky Heart.' He has also been honored with Billboard Music Awards, reflecting his commercial success on the music charts, as well as multiple People's Choice Awards, recognizing his popularity among fans. With numerous nominations and honors from various organizations, Billy Ray Cyrus's influence and legacy in country music and popular culture remain robust, thanks to his diverse contributions that span chart-topping hits and memorable acting roles.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 12 air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox.