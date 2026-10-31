MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is Spencer coming back to ‘General Hospital’? What we know about his Port Charles possible return

'General Hospital' fans are eager for updates on Spencer, as questions grow about his possible return to the show
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Stills of (L) Nicholas Alexander Chavez and (R) Trina Robinson (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | nicholasalexanderchavez; (R) YouTube | General Hospital)
Stills of (L) Nicholas Alexander Chavez and (R) Trina Robinson (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | nicholasalexanderchavez; (R) YouTube | General Hospital)

'General Hospital' fans are speculating about Spencer Cassadine's (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) possible return to Port Charles. Recent scenes show that Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has renewed interest in her former relationship with Spencer. However, the showrunners have yet to confirm whether the character will return. The latest speculation began after Trina performed with Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) at the Cat's Eye Lounge. Following the performance, she received flowers from someone claiming to be her "biggest fan". The unexpected gift raised safety concerns. Trina later spoke with Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) about her future with Gio. During their conversation, she admitted she wasn't ready to move in with Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup). She also recalled her past plans with Spencer to move to Paris together. The reference caught viewers' attention, as Trina had not mentioned her former boyfriend in some time.

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: YouTube | General Hospital)

Some fans believe Spencer could be behind the flowers and the stalking storyline. One popular theory suggests he might return to protect Trina from her anonymous admirer. Such an entrance could reunite the former couple, bring unresolved feelings back into Trina's life and complicate her current relationship with Kai. Nicholas Alexander Chavez previously played Spencer before leaving the daytime series to pursue other acting projects. The show's history of bringing back characters after apparent deaths has also kept fans open to the possibility of his return. However, there is no official confirmation of Chavez reprising the role.

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: YouTube | General Hospital)

The October 30 episode of 'General Hospital' added another development to the storyline. Emma has been helping Trina identify the person behind the flowers and an online fan page featuring Trina's photographs. The sender reportedly uses the fake name Alan Smith. Some pictures on the website have also been cropped to exclude everyone else. From this information, it can be inferred that this admirer had been keeping a close watch on Trina's life rather than being an admirer from afar. Trina goes through yet another unpleasant experience when at the Cat's Eye Lounge, she turns around in fear as a result of some loud noise that startles her. This situation causes both Trina and Emma to be shocked. Although Gio and Kai are worried about the dangers involved with confronting the stalker, Emma is intent on continuing with her investigation.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is Mason Ellis in ‘Fire Country’? Jay Hayden debut sparks unexpected romance with CJ
TV

Who is Mason Ellis in ‘Fire Country’? Jay Hayden debut sparks unexpected romance with CJ

'Fire Country' introduces a new love interest for CJ in its latest episode
2026-10-31T05:46:21.000Z
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ gets a disappointing update after 20 seasons
TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ gets a disappointing update after 20 seasons

Season 20 had already finished filming by the time Paramount+ made its call on the BAU drama
2026-10-31T05:09:12.000Z
What happened to Skye in ‘Sheriff Country’? Amanda Arcuri’s character takes a bold stand
TV

What happened to Skye in ‘Sheriff Country’? Amanda Arcuri’s character takes a bold stand

Skye becomes concerned about her mother and grandfather in the latest episode of 'Sheriff Country'
2026-10-31T03:34:03.000Z
‘Haunted Hotel’ shares major Season 3 update at Netflix
TV

‘Haunted Hotel’ shares major Season 3 update at Netflix

'Haunted Hotel' blends supernatural comedy, family drama and emotional moments as Katherine and her ghostly companions face new troubles.
2026-10-30T18:06:08.000Z
What happens between Jurek and Karl? 'Nocturne' episode 1 and 2 ending explained
TV

What happens between Jurek and Karl? 'Nocturne' episode 1 and 2 ending explained

‘Nocturne’ Episodes 1 and 2 set up a tense mystery around Jurek, Karl, Jonah and Saga as a missing girl’s case takes a dark turn.
2026-10-30T14:51:44.000Z
‘Sweetpea’ Season 2 sets release date as Ella Purnell returns in new trailer
TV

‘Sweetpea’ Season 2 sets release date as Ella Purnell returns in new trailer

Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis in 'Sweetpea' Season 2, where a copycat killer threatens her secrets as she juggles new relationships.
2026-10-30T12:12:22.000Z
Who is the Five Borough Killer? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 premiere introduces a new threat
TV

Who is the Five Borough Killer? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 premiere introduces a new threat

Dexter has a younger rival who is killing across New York, and nobody knows who he is
2026-10-30T09:23:41.000Z
‘Abbott Elementary’ star to host 2027 Critics Choice Awards: Here’s everything to know
TV

‘Abbott Elementary’ star to host 2027 Critics Choice Awards: Here’s everything to know

The actress has received four consecutive nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.
2026-10-30T09:01:33.000Z
Walton Goggins hints at major ‘Fallout’ Season 3 filming milestone with cryptic post
FALLOUT (2024)

Walton Goggins hints at major ‘Fallout’ Season 3 filming milestone with cryptic post

The Ghoul actor drove through the California desert to mark the end of his work on the season
2026-10-30T08:52:30.000Z
‘Ghosts’ Halloween special finally reveals what happened to Pete after his Season 5 finale disappearance
TV

‘Ghosts’ Halloween special finally reveals what happened to Pete after his Season 5 finale disappearance

The Season 5 finale cliffhanger around Pete finally gets answers on a Halloween night at Woodstone
2026-10-30T08:43:43.000Z