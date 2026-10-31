Is Spencer coming back to ‘General Hospital’? What we know about his Port Charles possible return

'General Hospital' fans are eager for updates on Spencer, as questions grow about his possible return to the show

'General Hospital' fans are speculating about Spencer Cassadine's (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) possible return to Port Charles. Recent scenes show that Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has renewed interest in her former relationship with Spencer. However, the showrunners have yet to confirm whether the character will return. The latest speculation began after Trina performed with Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) at the Cat's Eye Lounge. Following the performance, she received flowers from someone claiming to be her "biggest fan". The unexpected gift raised safety concerns. Trina later spoke with Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) about her future with Gio. During their conversation, she admitted she wasn't ready to move in with Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup). She also recalled her past plans with Spencer to move to Paris together. The reference caught viewers' attention, as Trina had not mentioned her former boyfriend in some time.

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: YouTube | General Hospital)

Some fans believe Spencer could be behind the flowers and the stalking storyline. One popular theory suggests he might return to protect Trina from her anonymous admirer. Such an entrance could reunite the former couple, bring unresolved feelings back into Trina's life and complicate her current relationship with Kai. Nicholas Alexander Chavez previously played Spencer before leaving the daytime series to pursue other acting projects. The show's history of bringing back characters after apparent deaths has also kept fans open to the possibility of his return. However, there is no official confirmation of Chavez reprising the role.

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: YouTube | General Hospital)

The October 30 episode of 'General Hospital' added another development to the storyline. Emma has been helping Trina identify the person behind the flowers and an online fan page featuring Trina's photographs. The sender reportedly uses the fake name Alan Smith. Some pictures on the website have also been cropped to exclude everyone else. From this information, it can be inferred that this admirer had been keeping a close watch on Trina's life rather than being an admirer from afar. Trina goes through yet another unpleasant experience when at the Cat's Eye Lounge, she turns around in fear as a result of some loud noise that startles her. This situation causes both Trina and Emma to be shocked. Although Gio and Kai are worried about the dangers involved with confronting the stalker, Emma is intent on continuing with her investigation.