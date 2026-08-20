Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 the last? Netflix drops surprising update

Despite the recently released ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 being the final season, the show makers have a surprise for the fans.

Netflix’s highly anticipated ‘Outer Banks’ will come to an end after a five-season-long run. Since Season 4 concluded, fans have been eagerly waiting for the final season of the show. While the fan-favorite series concluded recently, it is not the end. The show creators, Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, have already been working on a prequel series. According to Deadline, the prequel's storyline will be set 20 years before the events featured in ‘Outer Banks.’ Notably, it is referred to as ‘Kildare,’ and it had been on the creators’ minds for a couple of years.

A still from 'Outer Banks' (Image Source: @Netflix)

In a Wilmington Port City Daily interview on December 10, 2024, Jonas Pate noted that while filming ‘Outer Banks,’ he had also been working on a prequel, and it was in the early stages. “We’re looking to film it in Wilmington,” he shared. After the Season 5 premiere, Pate said they were working on the script.

He added, “We’re working hard on it with our awesome partners from Netflix, and we’re just trying to get all of it as good as it can be.” Josh also talked about the prequel’s timeliness, “It really is the story of how the island split - and it’s particularly relevant in our country right now - how it split into the haves and have-nots, how the Kooks and the Pogues started. How did this rift start?”

A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank (Image Source: Instagram | @obx)

Further, Burke added, “And seen through the stories of some of the characters you know and some new characters. But they’re 20 years before, so it’s the parents’ generation.” Hence, fans should expect to see the parents’ generation of the current cast featured in the prequel.

Throughout ‘Outer Banks,’ fans saw JJ and John B’s fathers, along with Sarah and Rafe’s father, Pope’s and Kiara’s parents, as well as Topper’s mother and grandfather. Then there are JJ’s birth parents, who were revealed in Season 4. However, as Deadline reported, Netflix has yet to comment.

A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring key cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @obx)

The highly anticipated ‘Outer Banks’ prequel is one of the projects that showmakers Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Burke have been working on. Fans will have to wait for Netflix to share further details about the prequel.