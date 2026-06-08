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'Scooby-Doo: Origins’ reveals first look at Netflix's live-action Scooby and it's not what we expected

Netflix released the photo and teaser of the series currently on the floors in Atlanta, and pencilled for a 2027 release
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Tanner Hagen as Shaggy and the pup playing Scooby in 'Scooby Doo: Origins' (Cover image credit: Netflix)
Tanner Hagen as Shaggy and the pup playing Scooby in 'Scooby Doo: Origins' (Cover image credit: Netflix)

Zoinks! Netflix's 'Scooby-Doo: Origins' dropped the first look of its star, and for the first time in franchise history, Scooby will be portrayed as a real dog. The streamer released a photo and teaser from ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins,’ which is currently in production in Atlanta. The live-action series is slated for a 2027 global premiere. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as the EPs and showrunners. The teaser is only a few seconds long, showing brief POV footage from Scooby. The screen opens from Scooby's POV as the pup runs, paws crunching the grass, with occasional barking in the background. The next scene shows a cute Scooby jumping into Shaggy's arms and playing with him.  

The official synopsis reads, "During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets." The cast sees McKenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones. Paul Walter Hauser stars in an undisclosed role. On the production front, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson, and Toby Haynes (EP/Episode 101 Director) serve as the EPs.

A look at the pup playing Scooby in 'Scooby Doo: The Origins' (Image credit: Netflix | Photo by Steve Dietl)
A look at the pup playing Scooby in 'Scooby-Doo: Origins' (Image credit: Netflix | Photo by Steve Dietl)

Over the years, Scooby-Doo has made a case for being one of the more intriguing supernatural mystery series, with the perfect blend of shivers and laughs. Joe Ruby and Ken Spears created the characters, and the animated series ran on CBS from 1969-76. It later found a new base with ABC, with different versions airing until 1986. The franchise has since seen three theatrical releases and a string of animated series. The last live-action big screen release was 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed' in 2004. Directed by Raja Gosnell, from a screenplay written by current DC head honcho James Gunn, the film starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Boyle, and Alicia Silverstone, with Neil Fanning reprising his role as the voice of Scooby-Doo. A third film was subsequently shelved.

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