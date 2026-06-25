‘Law & Order’ and ‘SVU’ won’t return in September as NBC finally reveals fall premiere dates

‘Law & Order’ Season 26 and ‘SVU’ Season 28 will premiere later than usual this year

Fans hoping to kick off the fall TV season with new episodes of ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ are going to have to sit tight a little longer. NBC has revealed its fall 2026 lineup earlier than many expected, and one surprise caught viewers’ attention: neither of the long-running crime dramas will return in September. The audience is used to new episodes from the ‘Law & Order’ franchise arriving during the final stretch of September. This time, however, the network is taking a different route. According to NBC’s newly announced schedule, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ will begin Season 28 on Thursday, October 8, at 9 p.m. ET. The latest season will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Immediately afterward, ‘Law & Order’ Season 26 will premiere at 10 p.m. ET, also landing on Peacock the next day.

The scheduling arrangement marks a noticeable change for the franchise. Traditionally, the original ‘Law & Order’ occupied the earlier slot and served as the lead-in to ‘SVU’. This year, NBC is changing that formula. Instead, the reality competition series, ‘The Traitors,’ will open the night at 8 p.m., followed by ‘SVU’ and then the flagship drama. While NBC has not publicly provided a detailed explanation for the change, several factors may have influenced the move. One possibility is simple competition. September has become one of the busiest periods on television. Broadcast networks flood the schedule with returning favorites and new series, all fighting for attention at the same time. Additionally, sports continue to pull huge audiences.

A still from 'Law & Order' Season 25 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

‘Thursday Night Football’ remains a major attraction, while baseball’s postseason begins drawing viewers as October approaches. Rather than throwing two veteran dramas into that crowded environment, later premiere dates could give NBC a better chance to stand out. By the second week of October, some of the noise surrounding premiere season begins to settle, potentially allowing returning franchises to attract more viewers. There is also another practical factor that cannot be ignored: budgets. Over the past few years, television networks have become increasingly careful about budgets. Production costs continue to climb, and even established hits are not immune to cost-cutting measures.

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson and Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin in a still from 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Virginia Sherwood)

Reports have already suggested that NBC has been looking for ways to keep expenses under control across several of its scripted properties. For the ‘Law & Order’ franchise, that could mean a few familiar strategies. Some cast members may appear in fewer episodes than fans are accustomed to. Episode orders could also remain smaller than they once were. Delaying a premiere by a couple of weeks can help spread production resources more efficiently and provide additional time to complete episodes before they air. From NBC’s perspective, having a larger stockpile of finished installments before launch is not a bad thing. Television schedules can be disrupted by a variety of factors. Starting later and having more episodes ready to go can provide a little extra breathing room.