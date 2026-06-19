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NBC may have just moved up its fall premiere date for 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago Med,' and 'Chicago P.D.'

The much-loved One Chicago shows are set to return on NBC this fall, and the network's latest announcement may help figure out the premiere date
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles from ‘Chicago Med’ (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr.)
An image of Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles from ‘Chicago Med’ (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr.)

Following the cliffhanger endings of 'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire,' and 'Chicago P.D.,' fans are counting down the days to the shows' fall premiere. Although NBC hasn't officially announced the release date for the 'One Chicago' titles, the network's latest announcement may help figure out how soon the popular shows will return to the small screen. On June 18, NBC announced that 'The Traitors: New Blood,' an all-civilian edition of the Emmy-winning series, will premiere on Thursday, September 17. It will kick off its two-hour season premiere at 8 p.m. ET, but will revert to its one-hour format from next week onwards.  

An image of Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)
An image of Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

The Peacock series, which is marking its network television debut this fall on NBC, will lead the Thursday night primetime block. It will be followed by 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 28 at 9 p.m. ET. Furthermore, 'Law & Order,' which earlier aired at 8 p.m., has now been pushed back to the 10 p.m. time slot for the 2026-2027 season. This schedule has revealed an important clue about when NBC will likely kick off its new fall season. As already known, 'The Traitors: New Blood' will be the lead-in to 'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Law & Order,' placing the premiere of the new seasons of 'Law & Order' on September 24. However, it must be noted that NBC hasn't confirmed the release dates yet.

An image of Ripley and Lenox from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)
An image of Ripley and Lenox from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)

But if that is indeed the case, then it's safe to assume that the new fall season will kick off on Monday, September 21. Hence, 'Chicago Med' Season 12, 'Chicago Fire' Season 15, and 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 will possibly launch on Wednesday, September 23. Moreover, Wednesday night's primetime block will remain the same, with 'Chicago Med' leading at 8 p.m. ET, followed by 'Chicago Fire' at 9 p.m. and 'Chicago P.D.' at 10 p.m. If this turns out to be true, the 'One Chicago' franchise will be returning earlier than last year. NBC kicked off its 2025 fall season at the end of September, and the 'One Chicago' shows premiered on October 1, 2025. As a result, many expected the shows to return with new seasons on either September 30 or October 7 this year. If the shows return earlier than expected, it will be good news for 'One Chicago' fans, who will get to catch up with their favorite characters from 'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago P.D.,' and 'Chicago Fire' sooner than they anticipated.

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