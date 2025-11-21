George RR Martin confirms several 'Game of Thrones' sequel projects are underway — here's what we know

The narrative sprawl and conclusion of the original series offer several plausible directions for a potential sequel to chart its own course

The 'Game of Thrones' franchise continues to hold its appeal among the global audience and shows no signs of slowing down. Although the original 'Game of Thrones' came to an end with its season 8 finale on May 19, 2019, two prequel shows that emanate as spinoffs, i.e., the ongoing 'House of Dragon' and the confirmed 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', have sprung to life. In a recent development, author George R. R. Martin has confirmed that, apart from the originally approved shows, there are multiple sequel shows in various stages of development.

As per a ScreenRant report, Martin was in attendance at this year's edition of the Iceland Noir Festival and came out with the confirmation that 'Game of Thrones' sequel shows might be a reality in the near future. Although he didn't give away any potential plot or character details of the reported sequels, he had the following to say, "Apart from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms & House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. The majority are prequels, and there are several in development, maybe five or six shows. And I'm not developing them alone, I'm working on them with other people. And yes, there's a sequel or two (in the works)."

Fans of 'Game of Thrones' are no strangers to new shows lining up to be included in the franchise. The narrative sprawl and conclusion of the original series offer several plausible directions in which a potential prequel or sequel can chart its own course. One such direction was John Snow traveling beyond the Wall along with the free people during the original HBO show's concluding moments. This was previously reported to be in development, with the sequel shaping up as a show focusing on Snow's exploits. However, it has since then been reported that the project has been indefinitely shelved.

If one were to speculate on the plot of a potential 'GOT' sequel, the direction of Arya Stark's ultimate fate readily comes to mind. Stark's journey towards the west of Westeros is ripe with several dramatic possibilities. Another opportune direction would be the character arc of Bran after he became the King of Westeros. Sometime ago, there was chatter about a possible 'GOT' movie that was being developed at Warner Bros., without much information being available.

Nevertheless, at the time of writing this article, several spinoff shows serve as a prequel to the original story. The one that has been confirmed and is known to be in development is 'Aegon's Conquest'. The others include 'The Golden Empire', 'The Sea Snake', and '10,00 Ships'. All episodes of 'GOT' are available for streaming on Max.