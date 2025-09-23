Former ‘American Idol’ winner wants to join the judges’ panel, and we’re here for a full-circle moment

The 'American Idol' alum wants to follow in the footsteps of Carrie Underwood, who won the fourth season of the show

It appears that a former 'American Idol’ winner is ready to join the judges' panel of the beloved singing competition. Throughout season 23, fans witnessed Carrie Underwood, who won the fourth season of the ABC singing competition, as a judge, alongside fan favorites Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Now, another 'American Idol' winner has her sights set on the judges' seat, hoping to have her full-circle moment, just like Carrie Underwood. Yeah, you read that right. Jordin Sparks, who emerged as the winner of 'American Idol’ during Season 6, which premiered in 2007, would love to join the show as a judge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

For the unversed, Sparks was only 17 years old when she auditioned for 'American Idol’, and impressed judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson with her powerful vocals. Eventually, Sparks went on to lift the prestigious trophy. Following her successful stint on 'American Idol,' Sparks released her self-titled album, which peaked at number ten on the Billboard 200. Soon after, Sparks dropped hit songs like 'No Air' and 'Tattoo', and she recently released her fifth studio album titled 'No Restrictions.' Now, Sparks feels like she's set to experience a full-circle moment like Underwood.

During her latest interview with E! News, which took place at the Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion in Beverly Hills on September 18, Sparks stated that she wouldn't mind taking a seat at the 'American Idol' judges’ table. “Yes — you didn’t even have to finish the question. I think it would be a lot of fun," Sparks told the media outlet. Along with this, Sparks also mentioned that she wouldn’t have given such an easy 'yes' in the past, stating that she felt she was “still growing” as an artist.

The Grammy winner further elaborated, “I remember getting asked that question a lot right after I won ‘Idol. And I would get a little startled, because I was like, ‘I can’t judge people when I’m still growing. I’m still learning.’ I think I did have stuff I probably could have told them.” However, things have changed a lot since 2007. Later on, Sparks went on to say, “I've gone through so much. I like being a mentor. I like being able to help someone and encourage them and say, ‘Hey, why don't we try this? Did you ever think about trying it this way?’ So, I would love to, if that opportunity ever arose. Put my name in the hat, please.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'One Step at a Time' songstress shed light on the lessons she learned on her musical journey. “When I was younger, everything seemed so much bigger. Every single thing was weighted and felt like it mattered. And now I've learned how to really let it kind of just roll off my back or go in one ear and out the other. And I also know what matters now. I know matters to me, and that's all I really have to worry about,” Sparks said.