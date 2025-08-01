'American Idol' winner just landed a Holiday rom-com — and she's starring opposite a Netflix favorite

Years after winning ‘American Idol,’ this singer is taking on a lead role in ‘Merry Little Mystery,' a Roku original film

The ‘American Idol’ contestant who lifted the champion’s trophy in season six was none other than Jordin Sparks. Nearly two decades after winning the singing competition, Sparks’ career as an actor has taken off. On July 28, 2025, Roku announced that the singer-actress would be part of a big holiday project this year. Sparks is set to star rom-com ‘Merry Little Mystery’ opposite Keon Alexander, who is known for his role on Netflix's ‘The Night Agent.’ This project has marked the actress's third big TV role in recent years. Last year, she hosted Magnolia Network’s ‘Roller Jam’ and will be competing on FOX’s upcoming reality show, ‘LEGO Masters Jr.’

The Roku Christmas movie starring Sparks is described as a rom-com that will follow Natasha Maxwell (Sparks) as she tries to "foil a determined reporter’s (Alexander) attempt to reveal her identity," as per Deadline. While trying to figure out Maxwell’s identity as the Secret Santa of a small town, the reporter ends up falling in love with her. Sparks and her fellow Grammy-nominated co-star have recorded an original track that will be used in the movie, as per the outlet. The singer-actress also opened up about her experience filming the movie. “Working on ‘Merry Little Mystery’ was such a beautiful moment in time,” she told Deadline.

“The entire filming process, cast and crew, and the City of Montreal were wonderful. Our director, Caroline [Labrèche], had a great vision,” Sparks added. She gushed about the opportunity that allowed her and Alexander to bring these amazing characters to life. “I enjoy doing holiday movies because they bring warmth and love that is yearned for. They make people smile, and we need more of that!” she added. Roku is bringing not one, but three holiday projects—two originals and a special—that are set to debut later this year.

The other projects also comprise a star-studded cast, including Jessica Alba and Joey McIntyre. The latter will star in last year’s ‘Jingle Bell Love’ sequel titled ‘Jingle Bell Wedding.’ He will reprise his role of Jack Cooper opposite Michelle Morgan’s Jessica McFall. “So sweet to continue this holiday love story. Pass the tissues — this one gets you, too,” McIntyre told the outlet. As for Alba, she will be part of an original Christmas movie called ‘Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home,’ opposite Lizzy Mathis. The movie will follow the duo as they transform the home of a heroic fire captain who battled the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Sparks has also been pursuing her singing career, including performing at live events. She recently performed at St. Louis Pride Fest and created headlines over her gesture towards a fan. While she was singing her award-winning Chris Brown collaboration, ‘No Air,’ she spotted a fan who looked distressed due to the scorching heat. Sparks paused her performance to help the overheated fan, as reported by That Grape Juice. She is also gearing up to join ‘LEGO Masters Jr.’ as an advisor. “Putting LEGO together is calming for me. I really enjoy working and crafting with my hands,” she told Variety.