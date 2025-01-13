Amy Adams reveals she had to grow facial hair for 'Nightbitch' role: "It’s like I am a catfish..."

Amy Adams embraces a raw, natural transformation for her role in 'Nightbitch', even growing facial hair.

Amy Adams, 50, embraced a natural look for her role in 'Nightbitch,' a film adaptation of Rachel Yoder's novel that blends absurdism, humor, and myth. The story centers on a suburban mother who believes she is transforming into a dog. As such, Adams grew out her facial hair for the film. She shared with Variety, "The hair on the face, that was mine." She viewed this choice as an expression of "the human experience without any artifice or filters or tweezers!" Adams also humorously remarked on her rapid hair growth. "I have that kind of hair that just grows overnight," she explained. "One day it’s not there, and the next day it’s like I am a catfish. That might turn some people away."

Portraying a character who believed she was becoming a dog required Adams to tap into instinctual behaviors. This came relatively easy for Adams but perfecting a canine bark was reportedly challenging. Director Marielle Heller mentioned that Adams' initial attempts were a bit too high-pitched. In response, Adams quipped, "I don’t think that is surprising to anyone...I am more like a golden retriever!"

'Nightbitch' jumps into the difficulties of motherhood, identity, and societal expectations. The film is based on Yoder's 2021 novel, which received critical acclaim for its unique narrative and exploration of maternal experiences. Adams anticipated that the film might spark discussions and welcome diverse opinions. In a September interview with E! News, she stated, "I invite criticism. It is part of a conversation and I think films that create conversation are really important to have."

Reflecting on the filmmaking process, Adams shared, "I had such a great time making it...I know so many people who have been personally impacted by seeing themselves on screen this way." 'Nightbitch' was released nationwide on December 6, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Hulu. The film has garnered attention for its mixing of magical realism, dark comedy, and horror to explore the surreal and sometimes feral aspects of motherhood. Adams' performance has been highlighted in discussions about potential award contenders. In Vanity Fair, she discussed the film's exploration of identity transformation and the isolation of motherhood, noting that the project blends magical realism with relatable moments drawn from personal experiences.

Amy Adams attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

The film's unique premise and Adams' portrayal have sparked conversations about the depiction of motherhood in cinema. Adams herself stressed, "I am kind of like, ‘If you know, you know!’ It deals with friendship, community, relationships, motherhood, and parenthood. It hits on a lot of different ancestral wounds. So if it hits you, that will make me really happy." 'Nightbitch' is part of a trend of book-to-screen adaptations that bring intricate narratives to a wider audience.