Inside Slatons' London trip expenses: '1000-lb Sisters' vacation hits wallet hard with ancestry hunt

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Amy and Tammy Slaton investigate about their ancestry

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Amy and Tammy Slaton along with their brother, Chris Combs, and sister-in-law, Brittany Combs, went on a London trip which will be featured in an upcoming episode of the TLC show. The adventure came with a lot of expenses including sightseeing, meals, and accommodations which would cost around $800 to $1000.

However, the viewers have been wondering if the trip was funded by TLC or if the cast members had to pay their own expenses. While TLC has not confirmed who covered the expenses, there are speculations that the production likely picked up the tab for most of the trip. The Slaton family is known for taking a family vacation in nearly every season of the show but this time they have an ultimate goal which would only raise the expenses. Amy, who is a history buff, recently discovered that her family has been related to the Queen of England. She claimed that her mother often talked about their UK roots when they were kids. The TLC show stars want to dig deep into their ancestry and want to visit all the places in London that could probably answer their questions.

'1000-lb Sisters' stars learn chilling facts about their ancestry

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Amy Slaton and her brother Chris Combs recently visited a genealogist to find out whether they were related to the Queen of England. However, they surprisingly found out some interesting ancestors and their connection to England. The genealogist traced Slaton's family tree to find out where their lineage originates from. Further investigation will be documented in the upcoming episode but the preview has revealed that they are not related to the Queen.

The Slaton family was notably related to a British man named Hugh Kirkwood who migrated to the US in the 1700s. Interestingly, Hugh served in the Revolutionary War and was injured during battle. The genealogist further revealed that if the Slatons managed to find proof of their relation to Hugh, they could join the Daughters of the American Revolution, an organization for women who are direct descendants of the patriots of the American Revolutionary War.

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Tammy Slaton slams Amy Slaton for offensive jokes

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Tammy Slaton has recently slammed Amy Slaton for making inappropriate jokes. The reality stars were enjoying a fun night out, riding in a limousine to party, when things began to get tense. Amy was trying to make the fun night crazy and started talking about inappropriate topics with the driver.

Tammy felt humiliated and lashed out at Amy for her behavior. Tammy's harsh words might be rooted in frustration over Amy's troubling behavior, but there are speculations that her outburst stems from jealousy. Tammy has been accused of being jealous of Amy's transformation and the spotlight she’s been stealing.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.