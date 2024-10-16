'1000-lb Sisters': The Slaton family's weight loss goals could finally build the bridge we all want to see

The entire Slaton family was finally seen gathered in the same room in the TLC preview for '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 6

PRINCETON, KENTUCKY: '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 6 is gearing up for its return, with Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton eyeing their long-awaited skin removal surgeries. The series follows the weight-loss journeys of Tammy and Amy while also featuring appearances from their other siblings, including Amanda Halterman. TLC recently released a teaser showcasing the sisters getting their weight checked, marking a significant milestone in their remarkable transformation journeys.

One standout moment from the teaser is the rare gathering of the entire Slaton family in the same room, a rare sight given their dramatic history. Dr. Charles Procter expressed hope that the family would provide mutual support instead of pointing fingers at each other. In the past, tensions have often boiled over, with fights among the sisters occasionally turning physical. Amanda, in particular, has had intense clashes with Tammy and Amy. She even went so far as to kick Tammy out of her Kentucky apartment during one heated confrontation. Despite the tension, this could be a fresh start for the sisters. In the preview, Amy and Tammy sit closely together, showcasing their strong bond, while Amanda remains a bit more distant. However, the shared goal of skin removal surgery and continued weight-loss progress hints at the possibility of renewed unity among the Slaton siblings. This could potentially be the moment they finally leave the drama behind.

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Tammy and Amy Slaton are eyeing their long-awaited skin removal surgeries (@tlc)

'1000 Lb Sisters' stars Tammy, Amy, and Amanda's physical fights often halt filming

The Slaton family has a history of explosive fights, but things hit a new low during a Florida trip. Tensions among '1000-Lb Sisters' stars Tammy, Amy, and Amanda escalated so intensely that the altercation became physical, forcing production to halt filming. While TLC is known for capturing every messy moment, the situation got so out of hand that even the crew felt compelled to stop recording.

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” an insider told the US Sun. The dispute was so intense that production went on a six to eight-week hiatus to allow tempers to cool. The fight reportedly began as a shouting match between Amy and Amanda but quickly escalated, drawing in other family members. Things got so intense that Amy and Amanda had to be physically separated to prevent the fight from turning violent.

'1000-lb Sisters' star '1000-Lb Sisters' stars Tammy, Amy, and Amanda often fight on screen (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton calls Amanda Halterman 'jealous'

In a preview of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 5, Tammy accuses Amanda of being jealous of her transformation. The teaser captures the two sisters in a heated verbal exchange, with Tammy ultimately leaving Amanda’s house, a move Amanda makes no effort to stop.

During a private confessional, Tammy expresses her belief that Amanda resents her weight loss and transformation, saying Amanda is upset she’s no longer the only "pretty sister." This isn’t the first time Tammy has voiced these feelings. Amanda, being the only Slaton sister without a history of weight struggles, may have contributed to Tammy’s perception of jealousy.

'1000-lb. Sisters' star Amanda Halterman is the only Slaton sister without a history of weight struggles (@tlc)

'1000 Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton apologizes for not being supportive of her family

After Amy’s arrest for illegal possession of Schedule VI substances and two counts of child endangerment, Tammy Slaton addressed a completely unrelated topic on social media. In early September, the '1000-lb Sisters' star opened up about her mental health journey without directly mentioning Amy.

In an Instagram video, Tammy shared that her family members are her only real friends. Reflecting on past episodes of the show, she admitted, "I wasn’t good to them. I wasn’t a nice person." She explained that recognizing this made her realize the importance of addressing the things that trouble her to overcome insecurities. Tammy emphasized that she now takes a healthier approach, avoiding food or anger as coping mechanisms. "I feel great about myself," she added, wrapping up the heartfelt clip.