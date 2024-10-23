'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton finds herself homeless due to her stubborn nature

DIXON, KENTUCKY: Tammy Slaton is on the hunt for a new house! In the third episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Tammy was seen looking for a new residence after being kicked out of her sister Amanda Halterman's house.

The episode showcased Tammy's brother Chris Combs helping her out as she began her search for a new living space. Over the last couple of years, Tammy has lived with almost all of her family members. Talking about Tammy's living arrangements, Chris said, "Tammy has lived with everybody just about in the family at some point. Starting way 20 years ago almost when she was living with me. She didn't like things that was going on in my house."

"She moves out and goes on to live with Amanda they got into it and Tammy ended up moving back home with mom. Lived there until I guess Tammy and mom got into a fight. Then, she moved out to Dixon with Amy and we all know how that ended," he further added. The TLC star continued, "And then, Tammy moved in next door to Amy and that had its own set of issues all together. So Tammy does have a history of problems when it comes to living with family." At the moment, Tammy is living with her brother Chris and sister-in-law Brittany Combs at their Kentucky house.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton wasn't impressed by her brother Chris Combs's property

During the most recent episode of '1000-lb Sisters', Chris Combs asked Tammy Slaton to take a closer look at his property located next door. However, Amy expressed her reservations about living in that particular house.

"We walk in this house and we see a lawnmover and some ugly ass green carpet that looks like it's been there since the 70s and not to mention there's a hole in the ceiling. And Chris is like, it just needs a little cleaning," Tammy said in a private confessional.

Soon after, Chris told Amy, "A couple of days of drywall work will fix the ceiling. When I sign the paperwork everything that was left in the house become my property so I got a free lawnmover out of it too. You can't beat it. Just keep your mind open."

Tammy chimed in, "I hope Chris can finish everything in 30 days but I don't know much about like construction it's like speaking Chinese to me or a different language cause I don't understand."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton worries about being a burden on her brother Chris Combs

Tammy Slaton best known for her appearance on the TLC show '1000-lb Sisters' has shared her concerns about becoming a burden to her brother Chris Combs. Her worries have stemmed from her current situation of homelessness.

"I feel like I'm causing y'all problems and I don't want that. I love y'all and I don't be a f***ing problem no more. I'm sorry," an emotional Tammy told her brother Chris and sister-in-law Brittany.

Shedding light on Tammy's current predicament of homelessness, Chris said, "Tammy starts getting upset and talking about she don't want to be a burden but let's be honest she has put herself in this situation. She could have been the bigger grownup and talked it out with Amanda but she is the most stubborn person I've ever met and we all know history has a tendency to repeat itself."

