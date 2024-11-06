'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton shuts down false rumors about Brittany Combs once and for all

'1000-lb Sisters' star Brittany Combs is currently enjoying a peaceful and fulfilling life in Princeton, Kentucky

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' star Brittany Combs is currently enjoying a peaceful and fulfilling life in Princeton, Kentucky. She shares her home with her husband, Chris Combs, and other close family members, embracing the simplicity and joy of family life away from the cameras.

However, recently, Brittany found herself at the heart of a whirlwind of concerning rumors after she took a hiatus from social media, with fans and followers quickly jumping to conclusions. The speculation grew louder when Brittany, who had been an active presence online, suddenly stopped posting after August, sparking unfounded rumors that she had tragically died. The death speculation was further fueled after a clickbait post went viral. Rather than engaging in the gossip, Brittany chose to stay quiet and focus on her personal life. However, her sister-in-law Tammy Slaton, who has never been one to shy away from addressing family matters, stepped in to set the record straight. In a candid statement, Tammy said, "Brittany did not pass away," putting an end to the speculation once and for all.

Tammy Slaton addresses Amy's pregnancy speculation

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton recently took to social media to put an end to rumors swirling around her sister Amy Slaton’s personal life. Fans had been buzzing with speculation after noticing Amy's unusual cravings in recent episodes of Season 6, leading many to believe she might be expecting another child.

In a candid TikTok video, Tammy addressed the gossip head-on, urging people to stop fueling the fire. "I wish people would stop spreading rumors," she said, before firmly clarifying, "But I'm here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant." Amy, who already has two sons, Gage and Glenn, by her ex-husband Michael Halterman, has previously made it clear that her family is complete for now, despite the online chatter. Tammy's no-nonsense response quickly shut down the speculation, reminding everyone to be mindful before jumping to conclusions.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton crashes at Brittany Combs' place

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has faced a rocky road since leaving rehab, struggling to find stability in her living situation. After trying, and failing to stay with her sisters, Amanda Halterman and Amy Slaton, Tammy's stay at both homes ended abruptly due to her difficult attitude, leaving her once again in search of a place to call home.

In a surprising turn, Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, recently stepped in, offering her a place to stay, hoping to provide some support during her transition. But the latest chapter in Tammy's journey has taken a new twist, she’s now staying with Chris and Brittany Combs, a move that's raising tensions and putting a strain on their relationship. Tammy's presence in their home has created an uncomfortable situation, and it seems her latest living arrangement could be pushing the Combs' marriage to its breaking point.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Brittany Combs flaunts her romance with Chris on social media

'1000-lb Sisters' star Brittany Combs loves sharing glimpses of her loving marriage to Chris Combs with her followers on social media. Whether it’s sweet, snuggled-up photos or heartwarming moments, Brittany often celebrates the bond she shares with her husband.

The couple's love story began back in 2012 when they met while working at McDonald’s, and it was instant chemistry. By 2016, they had exchanged vows, and Brittany has since referred to Chris as "the love of my life," a testament to the deep and enduring connection they’ve built together.