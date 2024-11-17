'1000-lb SIsters' star Chris Combs's weight-loss suffered a major setback, now he wants to do something about it

'1000-lb SIsters' star Chris Combs has consulted doctors

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Chris Combs has made significant progress, shedding approximately 150 lbs since his debut on the TLC show. However, Chris now hopes to lose even more weight. He was left shocked during a recent visit to his doctor when he discovered he had gained weight, despite following a healthier diet than his sisters, Tammy and Amy Slaton.

However, he now faces the option of undergoing skin removal surgery to avoid another major setback. Chris is determined to lose more weight for a better quality of life and to be there for his family for as long as possible. Additionally, Chris wants to set a better example for his children, and the skin removal surgery would be a great start. It's clear that despite his healthy lifestyle, something was missing that led to his weight gain. However, losing the excess skin could help him get back on track with his weight loss journey. Chris is determined to feel comfortable in his body and still needs to lose another 50 to 60 lbs before he can be referred to a plastic surgeon. The TLC show star needs to work hard on his journey if he wants to shed extra pounds.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs visited doctor for skin removal surgery (left )

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs left disappointed with his current weight

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Chris Combs recently visited a doctor alongside his sisters and wife. However, he was left disappointed as soon as he stepped on the scale. The scale revealed that Chris now weighs 299 lbs, a slight drop from his previous visit to the doctor nine months earlier when he weighed around 300 lbs.

Chris was deeply disappointed, as he had believed he had lost another 15 lbs in recent months. The latest season of the TLC show was filmed around late 2023 and early 2024, and Chris has since overcome his setback. He has since lost a notable amount of weight and has flaunted his slimmer physique on his social media.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs is disappointed with his current weight (TLC)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs underwent bariatric surgery

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs with weight loss and underwent gastric sleeve bypass surgery during Season 3 of the TLC show. As a result, he lost around 140 lbs, and his blood sugar levels have also stabilized. Additionally, he no longer needed to take Insulin. The surgery removed a piece of the stomach and reduced it to a narrow sleeve. He lost major weight because his father died at 57.

Chris is determined to get in good shape and avoid following in his father's footsteps, who weighs between 400 and 500 lbs. He shared in the confessional, "I'm 41, I want to be around for the kids to grow up, the grandkids to get up. I want to be able to teach them everything I know. I want to be around for my family. They're my everything." The doctor also appreciated his dedication and commitment to his health and wellness goals while approving his surgery.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs underwent bariatric surgery (TLC)

