'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton's antics raise eyebrows on TLC show

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has previously dealt with depression and a range of mental health issues

In the seventh episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 titled 'Turning a New Beef', Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy Slaton were seen navigating through their feud. Speaking about their tension, Amy said, "I don't know if her nitpicks is jealousy or whatever but I'm trying to progress, I'm trying to grow as a person. Why are you trying to keep me from flourishing, trying to hold me back. I am smart. I am talented. I might be a s**t but damn."

It appears like Tammy can no longer tolerate her sister Amy's frustrating behavior. "Amy's being irritating. Showing her butt literally and making inappropriate jokes seems like she's getting younger and I'm growing up," she shared in a private confessional.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 stars Amy and Tammy Slaton continue to clash (TLC)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs is done with his sister's feuds

During a conversation with her brother Chris Combs, Amy Slaton revealed that Tammy Slaton shouted at her during their verbal argument. "I told her yesterday I did nothing to you to make you yell at me like this. This is unacceptable and uncalled for," Amy said.

"Oh man, I'm tired of all the squabbling and the beefing and I can't keep up who's fighting with who. I mean one minute Amanda's bickering with Tammy and in the next minute Amy and Tammy be arguing over petty sh*t and that's just being damn real," Chris shared.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs is done with his sisters feuds (TLC)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has taken therapy before

In the past, Amy Slaton, best known for her appearance on the TLC show '1000-lb Sisters', has sought therapy to address her mental health challenges. “I’ve said I'm not a therapy person I said, 'I will never go to therapy.' But I went to therapy. And I’m happier," she shared.

Amy's mental health took a hit after her divorce from her husband of six years, Michael Halterman. She was then diagnosed with bipolar disorder, acute stress disorder, as well as depression. “It's a relief to know that I'm not crazy. It was something totally different. I'm not just snapping because I'm snapping. I'm snapping because I'm bipolar," she told People magazine.

Since her split, Amy has continued to prioritize her mental health. It has been reported by the media outlet that she still goes to therapy and takes medication to manage her mental health conditions. At the end of the day, she wants to be in a good state of mind for her two sons, Gage Deon Halterman, 3, and Glenn Allen Halterman, 1.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has previously attended therapy to address her mental health (TLC)

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.