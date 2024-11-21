'1000-lb Sisters': We may have stumbled on the root cause of Tammy Slaton's frustration with Amy

Tammy Slaton recently lashed out at her younger sister Amy for her seemingly inappropriate behavior

During '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 Episode 6, titled "Limo Bean," Tammy Slaton was seen calling out her sister, Amy Slaton, for burping and farting on their limousine ride home after a pole dance lesson. During the ride, Amy talks about how much fun she had and how confident she felt at the lesson, while Tammy remains noticeably shy and barely responds, almost as if holding a grudge.

The scene took a tense turn when Amy let out a burp, embarrassing Tammy in front of the driver. Tammy urged her to stop, but Amy, still in the moment, laughed and seemingly began farting. The inappropriate conduct caught Tammy off guard, prompting her to express her frustration over Amy's immature behavior. While Tammy’s reaction seems understandable, it's likely rooted in jealousy.

Amy has lost a significant amount of weight and appears confident in her body, while Tammy still seems insecure about her loose skin, especially as her plans to get skin removal surgery recently hit an unexpected roadblock. Tammy also struggled to participate in the pole dance session, while Amy embraced it, which might add to the tensions.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton used to burp and fart in public not long ago

While Tammy Slaton’s frustration with Amy Slaton seems reasonable, it’s ironic that she’s the one calling out her sister. Just a few seasons ago, Tammy was often the one burping and farting in public, embarrassing those around her.

However, it seems she has come a long way and is letting go of her past behavior. Amy, on the other hand, still appears somewhat immature and unaware of her surroundings, which leads to her inappropriate antics in public.

Amy Slaton was called out for 'stealing the spotlight' at Tammy Slaton's wedding with her 'fart' comment

In March 2023, Amy Slaton faced intense backlash for allegedly "stealing the spotlight" at Tammy Slaton's wedding to her rehab romance, Caleb Willingham.

During her speech, Amy awkwardly forgot Caleb's last name while sipping non-alcoholic wine. To make matters worse, while wrapping up her address, she blurted out that she "had to fart," which seemed to really upset '1000-lb Sisters' fans.

Is '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton still insecure about her body?

In October, '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton admitted to feeling insecure about her body, despite losing around 500 pounds (226 kg) from her highest weight of 725 pounds (329 kg). To boost her confidence, Tammy frequently undergoes makeovers alongside Amy. She has long struggled with insecurity over her excess skin and is eagerly awaiting its removal. However, she was recently denied the surgery, as it has only been a year since she had undergone weight loss surgery.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.