‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 5 delayed for a rather surprising reason

From Tiffany Haddish to Joe Manganiello, ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ announced a list of celebrities set to appear in Season 5

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Waiting for ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 5? Unfortunately, fans of the popular game show will have to wait a little longer to watch Pat Sajak make his final spin.

The much-anticipated new season of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’, set to mark Pat Sajak’s last run as host, was originally slated to premiere on Monday, October 14. However, fans were hit with a surprise — ABC has officially delayed the premiere until 2025.

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 5 delayed, here's why

On Friday, October 11, just days before Sajak's send-off season debut, ABC shared in a press release stating, “‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’, ‘Press Your Luck’ and ABC News’ ‘Scamanda’ will premiere in 2025,” as per TV Insider.

ABC explained in their statement that the entire season, not just the premiere, is being pushed back to prioritize Monday Night Football. Bummer, I know. But the network added, “six Monday Night Football simulcasts to its previously announced schedule.”

Breaking down their reasoning further, the statement read, “ABC is a destination for marquee NFL programming including, as part of our new deal, Super Bowl 61 (February 2027), the first of two.” The press release also stated that “the decision to add more simulcast games was made in conjunction with the NFL and is just for the 2024-25 season. This schedule leans into the cross-promotional opportunities maximizing the reach of NFL programming across the Disney ecosystem. ESPN has already aired four exclusive games during 2024 season and will have three additional exclusive games, with two in November and one in December. There are 25 Games on ESPN’s 2024 NFL Schedule.”

The network also noted that this shift will allow ABC game shows like ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Press Your Luck’ to have a more consistent weekly schedule during midseason, with fewer interruptions from events like football and the 2024 election.

When will ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 5 release?

Pat Sajak and Vanna White hosting an episode of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ (Ricky Middlesworth / ABC)

Sadly, the new premiere date for ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ has yet to be revealed, but according to reports, Sajak has already recorded much of his farewell season, which will now be delayed for three months.

However, when it does premiere, ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ is expected to air weekly on Monday nights exclusively on ABC, with little to no schedule changes. Hopefully, this news should offer some comfort to the thrilling game fans.

Who are the celebrities expected to appear on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 5?

Tiffany Haddish to appear on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 5 (Getty Images)

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ announced a list of celebrities set to appear in Season 5. The guests include Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and 'The Office' star Oscar Nuñez, Josh Gad, Justin Long, and 'New Girl' star Rachael Harris, as well as Sam Richardson, Randall Park, and 'Veep' actor Matt Walsh.

Joe Manganiello is all set to join Pat Sajak on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 5 (Getty Images)

Among them are Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, along with Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Andrew Rannells, Pete Holmes, and Cameron Brink. While the rest of the star-studded list is yet to be announced, the celebrity guests will compete for 1$ million.

However, the game show has yet to announce the delay on social media. The original premiere date was revealed on September 5. While the rest of the details have been kept under wrap, do follow MEAWW for further updates!