If Yellowstone's Beth Dutton had a male twin, it’d be this 'Landman' character

Taylor Sheridan is the creative genius behind both 'Yellowstone' and 'Landman'

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone' and 'Landman'

Ever since Paramount's 'Yellowstone' made its premiere, it has introduced a slew of iconic characters, but Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) remains irreplaceable even after the successful run of five seasons. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the premises of 'Yellowstone' focus on the Dutton family, whose family ranch has been the target of the external forces.

However, Beth always remained by her father John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) side until the very end. Not only that, Beth's fiery attitude and fearlessness make her an unparalleled character in Western drama. But it looks like Beth has finally found her match, but that does not exist in the 'Yellowstone' universe.

Tommy Norris of 'Landman' is the male Beth Dutton

Billy Bob Thornton in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount Networks)

The main character of 'Landman', Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), has been grabbing major headlines, not just for his spectacular debut but for his comparison to Beth as well. The character of Tommy has been established as a fearless man, who knows how to get his work done. Both characters ooze fierce, no-nonsense attitudes, with a willingness to play dirty to protect their interests. Not only that but just like Beth, Tommy embodies a ruthless personality that flourishes in the high-stakes setting.

Furthermore, their character trajectories are very similar, with Beth determined to preserve her family's legacy. Tommy, on the other hand, wants to influence the oil business. Both characters have their clear goals and will stop at nothing, no matter how dirty they have to play. While I think it's too soon to speculate on Tommy's character arc as the show just released its first two episodes, given that both 'Yellowstone' and 'Landman' share the creative inputs of Sheridan, viewers should brace themselves for more similarities in the future.

Fans are sure Landman's Tommy Norris bears resemblance to Yellowstone's Beth Dutton

Fans label Tommy Norris the 'male' Beth Dutton (Paramount Networks/@emersonmiller)

As soon as 'Landman' made its premiere on Sunday, November 17 fans quickly shared their opinions about Tony and Beth's similarities under a Reddit post.

A fan said, "Needlessly rude to strangers? Check. Chainsmoker? Yep. Super vulgar? Oh yes. Only big difference is that Beth says, ‘You know who my dad is?” while Tommy says, “Do you know who I work for?” And now substitute Beth’s creepy obsession over her dad with Tommy’s need to know what his daughter is doing with guys and it’s a perfect pairing."

Another added, "I was thinking the same thing when Tommy was being extremely rude to the random city cop. It's a Taylor Sheridan character archetype now. Tommy and Beth both like to booze at every opportunity. Not sure why Tommy didn't eat that order of fries that was minus 3 fries. I would have eaten those or put them in the fridge."

A fan commented, "I dunno, I see a lot more to him than a Beth Cunton comparison. I think he’s a pretty good dude, deep down and overall, but I have worked with guys like that throughout my life, so I see it differently than most viewers would. I told my wife that he’s sort of a tamer version of Rip, if anything."

Sharing more similarities between Beth and Tony, another fan said, "And rude to the bartender and the lawyer and I’m probably missing a few. Real asshole traits."

A fan shared, "You are spot on. Well that is how Taylor Sheridan puts out so many shows. He just makes adjustments and… NEW SERIES."

