‘Landman’ has been hailed, but one father-daughter scene has become an instant meme

‘Landman’ just dropped the most awkward, hilarious father-daughter scene and we can't stop giggling over it

Taylor Sheridan might just be the hardest-working man in Hollywood right now, rolling out show after show, movie after movie. Seriously, does the man ever sleep? While most of his projects hit the mark, there's been some chatter about whether juggling so much has taken a toll on quality.

His latest show ‘Landman’ featuring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and more, has already sparked plenty of buzz since its premiere, but one father-daughter scene has quickly taken on a life of its own, and not necessarily in the way Taylor Sheridan might have expected.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’: What that sex talk scene is all about

Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)

With just two episodes in, there's a lot more drama to unpack. But in one particular scene, Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, shares a surprisingly candid conversation with his 17-year-old daughter, Ainsley, played by Michelle Randolph. Ainsley nonchalantly chats about her sex life and the creative ways she and her boyfriend avoid pregnancy, leaving some viewers equal parts amused and in shock.

For many, it was the sheer audacity of the conversation that stood out, with fans turning it into an instant meme. Especially the look on Billy Bob's face. Whether you find it awkward, hilarious, or just plain bold, it's definitely a moment that's got everyone talking.

Hilarious father-daughter sex talk scene in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ leaves fans in splits

Billy Bob Thorton in the scene from ‘Landman’ (Paramount)

On Monday, a ‘Landman’ viewer took to their X account and posted a still from that particular scene with Billy Bob's poker face, drawing in some hilarious reactions. The tweet read, "The newest internet meme. If you know you know." One commented under the post saying, "That's hilarious." Another added, "I was shook."

One X user wrote, "The ‘Landman’ scene at Ratliff Stadium that’s going viral is…" A fan who found the scene extremely funny said, "I freaking DIED at this scene. Had to pause it because I was laughing so hard." One user who likened it to their relationship with their father, tweeted, "I like the scene. I can speak just as plainly to my dad about relations as she can."

Let's be honest, love to cringe at it, this scene is yet another example of how Sheridan knows to keep his audience engaged, even if it's not quite what they were expecting. As they say, any publicity is good publicity.

Two episodes of ‘Landman’ are now streaming on Paramount+, stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!

