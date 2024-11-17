From the cast to the amazing real-life inspiration: 5 reasons why you must watch Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman'

Taylor Sheridan, the creative mastermind behind the hit 'Yellowstone' universe, continues his streak with 'Landman'. Set in Texas, the Paramount+ show revolves around the high-stakes world of the oil and gas industry. Exciting, right?

With 'Landman' premiering on Sunday, November 17, at 9 pm ET, there’s no shortage of reasons to tune in, especially if you’re a fan of Sheridan’s work. With a new episode of 'Yellowstone' dropping right before, here are five reasons why you should keep the Sheridan streak going with this one.

Landman's location is every filmmaker's dream

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Unlike many productions that use stand-in locations, 'Landman' stays true to its Texas roots by filming on location. From the bustling streets of Fort Worth to the rural charm of Weatherford, the series offers an authentic portrayal of the state’s diverse landscapes.

This show brings a gritty realism that doesn’t just tell a story, it gives Texas its due, showing off its crucial role in the global energy game. Whether you're a Texan or not, the setting pulls you right in, bringing the oil boom to life like never before.

'Landman' is backed up by its star-studded cast

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

One of the major draws of 'Landman' is its powerhouse ensemble cast. Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton leads the charge, bringing his signature charm to the role. Joining him are Jon Hamm, known for his stellar performances, and Demi Moore, whose presence will only make the already star-studded cast better. With a lineup of actors renowned for their craft, 'Landman' seems to be worth a shot.

'Landman' is based on a true story

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Sheridan took inspiration for 'Landman' from the 'Boomtown' podcast by Texas Monthly, which follows the modern-day oil boom in West Texas. The series brings these real stories to life, combining drama with the raw truth behind the oil industry.

'Landman' will include Taylor Sheridan’s signature storytelling

Taylor Sheridan will be at the helm of 'Landman' (Getty Images)

Sheridan is known for creating rich, character-driven stories, and with 'Yellowstone' and its spinoffs, he’s made a name for himself in TV. In 'Landman', he brings that same skill to the oil and gas industry.

He also has a way of keeping his shows extremely authentic, often bringing in real-life people in cameos. Whether it’s ranchers in 'Yellowstone' or musicians in '1883', these appearances are his signature style. It wouldn’t be surprising if 'Landman' includes familiar faces from the oil and gas world, giving you another reason to watch it.

There's rumors for 'Landman' Season 2 already

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

We know waiting for your favorite shows to return could be grueling. But there's already news for 'Landman' Season 2. While the first season focuses on West Texas and Fort Worth, there is already speculation about a possible second season centered in Houston.

As the epicenter of the global oil and gas industry, Houston would provide an interesting backdrop for the series to expand its scope. Well, so what are you waiting for? Don't forget to mark your calendars and tune into 'Landman' on Sunday.

'Landman' is all set to release on Sunday, November 17 exclusively on Paramount+