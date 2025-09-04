Howie Mandel tries risqué humor with Sofia Vergara on ‘AGT’ — but it only leaves viewers (and us) cringing

Realizing how suggestive the joke sounded, Howie Mandel immediately covered his mouth in mock regret

‘America’s Got Talent’ has always thrived on its mix of breathtaking performances and unpredictable live moments. But this week’s quarterfinals delivered more than just dazzling talent. On the September 2 episode, judge Howie Mandel stunned both his fellow panelists and the home audience with a surprising, slightly risqué remark directed at Sofia Vergara. It’s a comment that instantly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments. The awkward exchange occurred early in the episode, right after roller-skating aerial duo Jacqueline and Wagner took the stage. Known for pushing the limits of what’s possible on skates, the couple wowed the crowd with a routine that was equal parts artistry and danger.

At one point, they soared above the judges’ table, spinning high in the air with little margin for error. The most gasp-inducing moment came when Wagner whirled Jacqueline through the air while gripping only her long red hair. The audience collectively held its breath before erupting into cheers once the trick was completed. The dangerous feat impressed all four judges: Mandel, Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Mel B. They commended the pair for their creativity and fearlessness. It was during this praise that Mandel decided to crack a joke. When Sofia commented on the hair-spinning stunt, Mandel leaned in and quipped that the move looked like “a date for you,” according to The US Sun.

Realizing how suggestive the line sounded, he immediately covered his mouth in mock regret. But the joke didn’t land as intended. Vergara chose not to respond and kept her composure, while Mel B reacted instantly with visible disgust. The ‘Spice Girl’ swatted Mandel on the arm and shook her head, clearly unimpressed with his choice of words. Cowell, often the instigator of cheeky banter, remained surprisingly quiet, leaving the audience to interpret the moment for themselves. For Mandel, this isn’t unfamiliar territory. The comedian has made headlines before for poking fun at Vergara's personal life. Earlier, he appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss NBC’s ‘Deal or No Deal Island.’ It’s hosted by Vergara’s ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

Mandel, who fronted the original ‘Deal or No Deal’ from 2005 to 2019, teased that he was firmly in Vergara's corner after her 2023 divorce from Manganiello. “Not every marriage lasts!” he remarked, which many fans at the time felt was a little too blunt. On ‘AGT,’ his playful but sometimes edgy comments often create tension at the judges’ table. Just last week, Mandel drew boos from the audience when he gave harsh criticism to a children’s dance troupe, EDT Dance Team. Vergara immediately defended the young performers, and Mel B sided with her, leaving Mandel outnumbered in the panel debate.

The group was ultimately eliminated the following night, but not before fans online scolded Mandel for being unnecessarily tough on kids. Still, despite occasional clashes, Mandel and Vergara generally maintain a humorous rapport. Their exchanges, whether flirty, snappy, or lighthearted, often generate as much chatter as the talent itself. Whether Mandel’s latest NSFW slip was harmless comedy or a step too far depends on whom you ask. For now, the moment has added yet another viral clip to this season’s highlight reel and reminded fans that anything can happen on live television, especially when Mandel has a microphone.