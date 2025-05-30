AGT’s most dangerous dance yet? This aerial salsa act had judges terrified — and totally mesmerized

Jacqueline and Wagner's terrific performance not only earned a standing ovation from audience but also the 4 yeses from the panel.

'AGT' fans can't keep calm as season 20 kicks off with a bang. From mind-bending magic to powerful vocals, the premiere episode brought it all. However, one act that stood out from the rest was the performance by Jacqueline and Wagner. During the auditions, the duo combined the grace of roller-skating with the thrill of aerial acrobatics on Benson Boone’s hit song, 'Beautiful Things.' The spectacular routine showcased high-flying stunts and synchronized spins that showcased not only their physical prowess but also their deep trust and chemistry as partners.

As soon as the performance wrapped, the audience gave the athletic duo a roaring standing ovation, prompting Sofia Vergara to say, "It looks like they love you." She added, "It felt very different; it felt aggressive; it felt like something really wrong was going to happen, but it was beautiful, exciting, and I felt many things." Simon Cowell said, "It felt like Jessica Rabbit met a date and said,' you know what, you are going to do this whether you like it or not?' and that's what was so brilliant about it. It made it scarier and made me realize how difficult this is." Mel B also confessed, "That was so terrifying," but then concluded, "It was brilliant. You had me on the edge of my seat." Howie Mandel quipped, "Well, that's the truth. It looked dangerous." The duo ended up getting all 4 yeses from the panel.

Screenshot of contestants Jacqueline and Wagner performing an act in 'AGT' season 20 auditions (Image source: YouTube | 'America's Got Talent')

Not only did the judges find themselves on the edge of their seats, but even the fans at home had a heart-pounding experience. “I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. One wrong move and it could’ve all gone wrong in a second—but it didn’t. What we witnessed instead was pure chemistry and breathtaking artistry between the two performers. It was beautiful,” an AGT viewer said in the video's comment section. Praising the challenging act, another viewer raved, "This performance is the true meaning of the word trust." Campaigning that the act deserved a golden buzzer, another viewer added, “That act deserved a Golden Buzzer.”

Screenshot of contestants Jacqueline and Wagner performing an act in 'AGT' season 20 auditions (Image source: YouTube | 'America's Got Talent')

Echoing the same sentiment, a viewer said, "I thought that was a golden buzzer performance." Adding to the stream of praise, a netizen also wrote, "These guys are just sensational, full stop! Watching this act left me on the edge of my seat throughout, as one small wrong move could be wrong within a split second, but it wasn't, and it was just so beautiful to see their chemistry between the 2 shows, and the artistry they show is also breathtaking to watch."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

Just like the act, the duo's love story was also an extraordinary one. Ahead of the performance, Jacqueline (who hailed from Italy) shared that it was destiny's stroke that landed them together. "I was working in Spain; I was performing, and one night I met him in a Salsa Club, and when I saw him, I was thinking he was the one for me." She added, "The same night we met the second time, he just got my number from his phone, but his phone shut down; it didn't have a battery." She said in a disappointing tone, "The next day, I left the club because I was mad." But things got interesting from then on. "The next day, he switched on the phone; his phone had my name, and he called me. it was destiny—like three times in a day we met, and we started to date."