Joe Manganiello was caught checking out Sofia Vergara from behind even before they started dating

"When I confronted him, he's like, 'yeah, what am I gonna say.' He's like, I did it," Sofia Vergara shared in an interview.

'Modern Family' alum Sofia Vergara doesn't shy away from sharing details about her personal life on camera! In May 2015, the Colombian-American actress stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' where she shared the story of how she met her then-partner Joe Manganiello. In the episode, Jimmy Fallon asked Vergara, "Where did you guys meet?" In her response, Vergara shared, "We had seen each other a couple of times in Los Angeles, but from far away I was with someone. So we met and actually had a tiny little conversation at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner last year in May."

Shortly after, Fallon pulled out a photograph of Vergara and Manganiello from the event and said, "Yeah, I actually have a photo of you guys." Vergara couldn't hold her laughter after seeing the picture and said, "Oh, come on." In the snap taken at the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair Cocktail Reception that took place after the dinner, Manganiello can be seen glancing at Vergara’s butt. While talking about the picture, Fallon quipped, "I want to start from this side and slowly pan over when we finally reveal Joe. There is Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and you guys are talking, having a good time. Can you just pan over this, and then who's behind Sofia?" After that, Fallon made some exaggerated sound effects.

Speaking of the picture, the 'America's Got Talent' judge explained, "We talked on the phone for a month before we actually started dating and when I saw that picture. Somebody sent me that picture cause I told someone, I think I'm talking on the phone with someone, and then I'm like, wait a minute, and my friend send me that picture, and when I confronted him, he's like, 'yeah, what am I gonna say.' He's like, I did it." Soon after, Vergara and Fallon broke into laughter.

Earlier in the episode, Fallon talked about Vergara's stunning engagement ring and exclaimed, "And now let's see that rock," meanwhile, Vergara said, "Do you like it?" Fallon was stunned after seeing the beautiful ring and said, "Wow." On the other hand, Vergara shared, "He knew what I needed to be happy." At that point, Fallon uttered, "Oh my gosh. Here you are at the Met Gala last night. That's a stunning couple right there."

Vergara and Manganiello got engaged in December 2014. Manganiello proposed to Vergara while they were vacationing at the St. Regis Hotel in Princeville, Hawaii, for Christmas. The pair tied the knot in a lavish wedding at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. However, their marriage wasn’t built to last, as Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara in July 2023. Then, the couple issued a joint statement to confirm the news of their divorce after seven years of marriage. As per People magazine, the statement read, "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." Their divorce was finalized in April 2024.