Janitor, 55, who won hearts on ‘AGT’ drops first single song — proves dreams can come true at any age

Richard Goodall worked as a janitor at West Vigo Middle School in Terre Haute before winning 'America's Got Talent' Season 19

Richard Goodall’s life has undergone a dramatic change in just over a year. Once known mainly by students and teachers at West Vigo Middle School in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he worked as a janitor, Goodall is now a national figure. After winning Season 19 of 'America’s Got Talent' in September 2024, he stepped into the music industry with the release of his first single, ‘Long Time Coming.’ The debut track became available on August 29 on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. For Goodall, the release is more than a professional achievement. It’s the realization of a dream he never thought possible. Announcing the single on his social media pages, Goodall thanked the fans who have supported him since his very first audition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Goodall (@richard.goodall)

Goodall’s story began far from the bright lights of Hollywood. In 2023, a video of him singing at his middle school went viral on TikTok. In it, Goodall belted out Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ a song that would later become the launchpad for his television career. The clip racked up millions of views, and before long, Goodall was standing on the 'AGT' stage in front of judges. The audition left the panel stunned. Simon Cowell, who is famously tough to impress, praised Goodall’s authenticity and unpolished power. Meanwhile, the audience gave him a roaring standing ovation. It was the kind of breakout moment contestants dream of, and it cemented him as an early favorite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Throughout the competition, Goodall continued to raise the stakes with each performance. He leaned into his love of classic rock and power ballads. He delivered show-stopping renditions of Journey’s ‘Faithfully,’ Michael Bolton’s ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You?’ and the iconic ‘Eye of the Tiger’ by Survivor. By the finale, Goodall had captured not only the judges’ respect but also the hearts of millions of viewers nationwide. When host Terry Crews announced him as the winner of Season 19, the middle school janitor officially became the newest 'AGT' champion and the recipient of the $1 million prize. Despite the sudden wave of fame, Goodall has consistently stressed the importance of humility.

As quoted by 13 WTHR, “I'm just like anybody else. I probably do one of the most humblest jobs there is,” he said in an interview. “When you're a janitor, a lot of people, not necessarily take you for granted, but you're the person that's there behind the scenes that makes sure everything gets done that needs to be done,” he added. It’s this relatability, paired with his talent, that has made Goodall such a compelling figure. Fans see in him not just a singer, but a reminder that it’s never too late to chase a dream. Before releasing his single, Goodall had a chance to revisit the stage that changed his life. In August, he took part in AGT's 20th anniversary special. He performed with The Pack Drumline from Season 17 and a group of dancers from Los Osos High School, finalists from his own season.

Goodall has also been making a name for himself outside of 'AGT.' Since his win, he has performed at several major events in Indiana, including the beloved Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights celebration and a halftime performance at an Indiana Pacers game. Each performance draws crowds of fans eager to see the man whose journey represents the classic underdog story. Now, with the release of ‘Long Time Coming,’ Goodall is taking his first step into recording artistry. While details about a full-length album have not yet been announced, fans are hopeful that this debut track signals more music on the horizon. From sweeping school hallways to topping streaming playlists, Goodall’s story is a reminder that dreams can come true at any stage of life. And for America’s favorite singing janitor, this is only the beginning.