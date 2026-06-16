How to get early access to Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’? Here’s all we know

Netflix is set to provide early access to its highly anticipated sophomore season of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’

The highly anticipated sophomore installment of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' will arrive early for some lucky fans. Netflix recently announced a "groundbreaking virtual live event" for the show's second season. Season 2 of the fantasy show is set to premiere in its entirety on June 25. Two days before the official premiere, some fans will be able to watch the first episode through Tudum on June 23 at 9:30 p.m. EDT. The opportunity will be available to those who RSVP to the special event. Along with the premiere, fans will receive a tour of the event, have access to quizzes, and listen to interviews with the show's cast, producers, and other special guests.

Still of Aang and friends from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Image Source: Netflix)

The Tudum link to RSVP for the event is now active. The new season will pick up immediately after the events of the last one, where Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his friends managed to subdue their enemies for the time being and protect the Northern Water Tribe. The heroes, though, realize it is a temporary measure, and to defeat their opponents once and for all, the gang will go out in search of the Earth King. As per the animated series on which the adaptation is based, the group will face several dangers and political conflicts, resulting in new alliances and enemies. The journey will also incorporate Toph, a young earthbending master, in the saga. Toph (Miya Cech) is a fan-favorite character from the original series; hence, her entry is an exciting prospect for the fans.

Still of Toph in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Image Source: Netflix | Katie Yu)

The second season will contain seven episodes, while the previous season had eight episodes. The creators became privy to this information midway through the writing process. The update forced them to change their plans. "Netflix gives very little real estate when it comes to episodes. We have seven episodes this time round, and while we wrote eight, cutting that down forced us to focus in on key themes. So while we knew we couldn't include everything, fans can certainly expect to see elements of the fan-favorite episode 'The Tales Of Ba Sing Se' throughout the series," executive producer Christine Boylan shared with GamesRadar+. The show is already renewed for a third season, which was shot back-to-back with season two. This suggests that fans would not have to wait long to return to the Avatar universe.

Still of Toph in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Image Source: Netflix)

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is a highly successful project for Netflix. At the time of its release in 2024, the show debuted at the #1 spot on the Netflix English TV List, with 21.2 million views. The streamer would hope that the sophomore installment also follows in its predecessor's footsteps. The series stars an impressive ensemble of Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, and Miya Cech.