Jimmy Kimmel reveals his 'only complaint' about Jimmy Fallon and we totally get it: "No one remembers..."

Jimmy Kimmel once revealed the one major thing that bothers him when it comes to fellow late-night TV show host Jimmy Fallon

It appears that Jimmy Kimmel has one problem with Jimmy Fallon! Way before bagging his own late-night talk show on ABC, Kimmel used to serve as the host of radio shows in Las Vegas, Seattle, and a couple of other cities. As per E! News, during the April 2014 issue of Esquire magazine, Kimmel said, "I worked in a station once where there were two other disc jockeys named Jimmy. So I became Chris Kimmel. I didn't hate it. Then I was Jimmy again. Then Chris Kimmel. I'd still answer to it. But in the end, I'm a Jimmy." At the time, Kimmel wasn’t the only Jimmy hosting a late-night show. Fans also adored Fallon, who had been hosting 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' since 2014.

Speaking of his fellow talk show host Fallon, Kimmel quipped, "My only complaint about Jimmy Fallon is the first name: Jimmy. People get us mixed up all the time. No one remembers which Jimmy is which. Or they think I'm him, which can only make you feel like you should be him." Kimmel highlighted the stark differences between the two hosts such as their interviewing styles. Kimmel said, "Actually, he says the same thing that happens to him. Jimmy. He's like an athlete out there. He can jump high, act, sing. He's a true performer. I'm a broadcaster. That's how I come at this. Not a stand-up, not an actor, not a commentator. A broadcaster."

For the unversed, Kimmel caught the attention of the viewers after began hosting ABC's talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in 2003. On the other hand, when we talk about Fallon, he shot to fame during his time on the Emmy-winning sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live.' Following that, Fallon became the anchor of 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon' which aired on NBC from 2009 to 2014. At present, Seth Meyers who was previously a cast member of 'SNL' hosts the NBC talk show.

Bill Simmons, a former 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' writer had nothing but good things to say about Fallon. As per Business Insider, Simmons said, "Fallon always had a much better chance than Kimmel ever did. Fallon was more like Peyton Manning, the number-one overall pick, a guy who threw to better receivers from the start. Think about all those SNL-affiliated guests that Fallon leaned on those first couple of years, the mentoring he received. Kimmel's more like Tom Brady—overlooked in the draft, forced to outwork everyone, consistently proving everyone wrong, remembering every slight."

In the same interview, Kimmel stated that he feels very fortunate to host a talk show for a living as it's something he enjoys to the fullest and mentioned that he doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon. The 57-year-old comedian shared, "This is the job. The only job for a person like me. I mean, I like to draw. I'm really good at it. I'm a good artist, and I think that's what I would have done had radio not worked out for me. But here I am. You won't see me doing anything else in the next 25 years."