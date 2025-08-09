'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's easy miss leaves fans seriously unimpressed: 'She doesn’t know how to...'

Fans slammed the contestant as she failed to answer one of the most obvious puzzles and described the moment as too 'painful' to watch.

Even after decades, 'Wheel of Fortune' never ceases to amuse its viewers, as contestants often come up with quirky guesses in trying to solve tricky puzzles. However, when Gaelyn Nease appeared on the show during an episode that aired on December 30, last year, her cheesy answer left fans in a state of fury. Nease, who hailed from Tallahassee, competed against fellow contestants Carmetta Wells from Los Angeles, California, and Mike Tomani from Rochester, New York.

Nease began by answering multiple puzzles correctly in the 'Food and Drink' category, including 'THE STORY OF MY LIFE' puzzle, which she solved within seconds. But when she entered the last one, "NE _ / _ OR _ / _ HEESE _ A _ E," she couldn't guess correctly. "New York Cheesesteak," Nease said before Wells swooped in with the correct answer: “Cheesecake.” Fans were less than thrilled as New York is known for its cheesecake. On a Reddit thread titled, "NEW YORK CHEESE 'STEAK'?!!!" a 'Wheel of Fortune' viewer slammed, "That was painful. This lady who won tonight is a legend, though." In agreement, another added, "I came looking for this. I cringed so hard. Couldn't look at her the rest of the episode out of second-hand embarrassment."

Noting the flub at the most obvious of the puzzles, an X user posted, "I've never heard of a New York Cheesesteak in my life." Another quipped, "Bruh, she doesn’t know how to spell 'steak'. The US is falling apart." According to People magazine, Nease ended up with only $2,000, while her fellow contestant Wells won $68,250 and a trip to New York City, including a VIP ticket to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Tomani took away a total cash prize of $17,700. While many were displeased with Nease, others were reminded of a similar blunder that went viral not too long ago. A netizen posting on X, "Still not worse than 'Treat yourself a round of sausage.'"

I've never heard of a New York Cheesecake in my life. — Fisheye (@AustinHassan1) December 31, 2024

In November 2024, Connecticut-based Coast Guard veteran Will Jordan gave a hilariously wrong answer for the puzzle, which read, '_ _ _ E _ OURSE_F A ROUND_ OF A_ _ _ AUSE.' He answered, "Treat Yourself A Round of Sausage," as opposed to the correct answer, "Give Yourself A Round of Applause." While Seacrest tried to keep a straight face, he couldn't help but joke, telling Jordan, "Although, Will, I kind of liked yours better."

After the show, Today reported that Jordan spoke with social correspondent Maggie Sajak, the daughter of former host Pat Sajak, about his answer admitting that he was nervous in front of hosts Seacrest and Vanna White. “I tell you, when the lights are on, and you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, I just went blank," he said. "But, if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it."