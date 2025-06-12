‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gives funniest wrong answer in show's history — and instantly regrets it

"I kind of liked yours better," said host Ryan Seacrest while playfully poking fun at a contestant’s hilarious answer on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ever since its launch in 1975, hundreds of hopeful contestants have appeared on 'Wheel of Fortune,' hoping for a life-changing win. However, there have been moments when a contestant’s silly answer led to collective facepalms, and Will Jordan's case stands out among them. Notably, Jordan gave a response so absurd that it quickly drew major attention. So much so, even host Ryan Seacrest couldn’t resist cracking a joke about it.

Ryan Seacrest at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 held in Times Square in New York, New York (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Craig T Fruchtman)

On the November, 2024, 'Wheel of Fortune' Veterans Day episode, the Connecticut-based Coast Guard veteran Jordan went viral for his offbeat puzzle guess. On the November 2024 Veterans Day episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Connecticut-based Coast Guard veteran Will Jordan went viral for his offbeat puzzle guess. While trying to solve a puzzle, he confidently guessed, "Treat Yourself to a Round of Sausage," based on the visible letters on the board.While trying to solve a puzzle, he confidently guessed, "Treat Yourself to a Round of Sausage," based on the visible letters on the board. The correct answer, however, was "Give Yourself a Round of Applause," as per E! online.

While Seacrest kept a straight face at first, simply telling Jordan his answer was incorrect and moving on to the next contestant, Kitina, who solved it correctly. Seacrest kept a straight face at first, simply telling Jordan his answer was incorrect before moving on to the next contestant, Kitina, who solved it correctly. But Seacrest couldn't help joking afterward, telling Jordan, "Although, Will, I kind of liked yours better." That sounds better than just clapping right now." Fans also couldn't help but make fun of Jordan's hilarious answer, as many shared their take on X.

I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune 😜 pic.twitter.com/ThjAPlX46u — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024

A fan said, "I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day," while another added, "@WheelRob10

@WheelofFortune We get why a round of delicious sausages was on Will’s brain, and we would love to offer to treat him to a round of our finest Kielbasas, Brats, and Franks. DM us if you can get us in touch with Will." Another commented, "I am sitting here wondering how the hell he got on the show." A fan noted, "Since he was freely changing letters, he should have said treat yourself a pound of sausage."

Will had a lot of confidence in the letter K as well. #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/NB58xWi2bU — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024

Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Will had a lot of confidence in the letter K as well." Another shared, "How Ryan kept a straight face I'll never understand...." An X user noted, "I watch Wheel often and - without a doubt - this guy was the worst player I have ever seen . If you can find this episode , watch the whole show. It was almost like they were desperate to find a Veteran for a contestant and grabbed the first one they could find off the street." Another simply noted, "That was too funny. How Ryan kept it together was commendable."

In another hilarious 'Wheel of Fortune' moment, in the December 2024 episode, contestant Phil McManus from Palmer, Massachusetts, made headlines for his hilariously off-the-mark puzzle guess. Competing in the 'Same Letter' category, the board read 'Chocolate Chestnuts & Chi_ne_s' when McManus chose to buy an 'I,' as per Today. Host Seacrest asked if he wanted to spin or solve, and McManus went for it, confidently guessing, "Chocolates, chestnuts, and chickens." The response was far from correct, as the right answer was 'Chocolates, chestnuts & chimneys,' revealed by another contestant named Matt. The moment quickly became a fan favorite, with many viewers amused by the unexpected poultry-themed answer.