'RHOC' alum Kelly Dodd rips 'Botched' Dr Terry Dubrow's 'reputation' in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' is currently airing its 18th season. Fans have only seen Terry Dubrow and his wife Heather Dubrow in a few scenes thus far.

Nevertheless, he makes an impression on the program and in real life as a well-known plastic surgeon. However, it appears that 'RHOC' alum Kelly Dodd has something to say about former co-star Heather's spouse on an Instagram post.

In the comment section of a post on Terry shared by a Real Housewives page, Kelly wrote, "He has the worst reputation in OC. No one goes to him in my rich friend group!"

Even the most committed fans might not be aware of everything there is to know about Dr Dubrow and his lawsuits, even after all those seasons and surgeries. Dr Dubrow of 'Botched' on E! said that he was being blackmailed for $5 million by an ex-patient. Patients go from all over the globe to the wealthy cosmetic surgery business owned by the reality show doctor in Beverly Hills, California. The patient in issue made the trip to visit Dr Dubrow from Texas.

According to Sandy Scroggins, she had a buttock lift with fat flaps performed by Dr Dubrow in July 2019. According to Dr Dubrow, he told Sandy about the many risks of complications from her particular therapy and the need for post-operative care after she got back to Texas. He said that on October 25, 2019, he had last spoken to her. In 2020, Dr Dubrow said that a 901-page pre-suit document, provided by his former patient, accused him of being careless in his therapy provision. A complaint about his inability to offer her an appropriate diagnosis or course of treatment for her numerous diseases was mentioned in the petition. Sandy then made a $5 million bid. She intended to file a federal lawsuit and include 'Botched' and Dr Dubrow's team if she didn't get it. Dr Dubrow and his lawyer, Larry Stein, accused Sandy of extortion, and Sandy wanted the matter settled through arbitration.

Stephen Le Brocq, Sandy's lawyer, told TMZ that Dr Dubrow allegedly left surgical equipment inside his patient and even charged the physician with speeding up her treatment so he could keep recording his show. "Instead of doing the right thing and accepting responsibility for his gross incompetence, he (Dr Dubrow) makes extortion claims," Stephen continued.

Further information made public states that Sandy's attorney made comments on an online forum critical of the cosmetic surgeon's negligence at the same time that Dr Dubrow filed a petition to force arbitration of Sandy's malpractice claims. The lawyer filed a special request to strike the complaint under Code of Civil Procedure Section 425.16 in response to the plastic surgeon's defamation lawsuit against the lawyer. The lawyer appealed after the trial court denied his special motion to strike.

Although the 'RHOC' Season 16 premiere aired in 2021, introducing the new cast members and reminding viewers that Heather and Shannon Beador had a tumultuous past, the lawsuit claim ultimately emerged as the primary source of drama. Shannon disclosed that Nicole James, her "friend," had sued Dr Dubrow in the past while spending a night off with Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

"Just last night, Shannon told Emily and I that she had this secret about Nicole (James) — that Nicole sued Terry Dubrow," Gina stated. Shannon had gotten her co-stars to swear not to tell anybody, but Gina did not want Heather to find out. Later in her confessional, Gina said, "[If] this woman, Nicole, is in fact the woman she thought she was, this is something that Heather should know. She should just tell her."

When Dr Dubrow and his wife Heather returned to Bravo's 'RHOC' after a five-year hiatus, they had no idea that they would be confronted with a decades-old lawsuit, as he told Page Six in an exclusive interview in 2022. The renowned plastic surgeon described the fight, which began Season 16 in 2021, as "blindsided." The event happened at the Dubrows' opulent Newport Beach home at a party catered by Nobu. "To be honest with you, my initial reaction was I felt bad — because that meant that there was a problem," Dr Dubrow said. "And so if I’m your doctor and there’s a problem, I feel bad about it,” he added. "Obviously, we worked through it, and it was no big deal. Heather and Nicole are friends, and she’s a wonderful girl."

'Botched' Dr Terry Dubrow claims most Real Housewives are on Ozempic

Terry recently participated in a Domenick Nati Show Instagram Live interview. They talked about a variety of subjects, but Terry's comment on how popular weight-loss pills like Ozempic are stood out. He answers, "Emily admitted to it for using it for a short period of time," when asked if the Real Housewives stars are using it. "I don’t know if she’s still on it or not, but do I think the majority of Housewives stars have either taken it or are on it? Yes!" He adds, “All of a sudden, all these housewives are so skinny. How did that happen? Any housewife who was formally heavier and is now very thin is on it, yeah, without question.”

'Botched' Dr Terry Dubrow recalls poor filler job done on himself

Terry was then asked if he planned to have a nose operation. He claims he has "always done Botox and filler."

He also admitted that there were moments when he went too far in that department. He clarifies: "I did too much filler about three years ago, and I looked funky for a while." He even joked that he bungled his shots. Terry mentioned the possibility of having a nose operation. “In terms of my nose, as I’ve gotten older, my nose has gotten bigger and more droopy.” He continues, “But I’ll tell you something: if you watch this season of Real Housewives of Orange County, stay tuned because this may be addressed.”

'Botched' Dr Terry Dubrow admits being on Mounjaro

Fans are aware that Terry has previously discussed being on Ozempic in public. He is now using Mounjaro, though. He discussed a few of the medication's adverse effects on weight reduction.

Terry claims, "I’m on Mounjaro. Gerd, reflux. Gerd is very common, you know, indigestion where you get that reflux. I don’t know if you ever had it, but it’s really significant. So yes, they can have significant side effects."