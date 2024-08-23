Are Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen still together? ‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow spots trouble in paradise

According to RHOC star Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen's situation at home is even more troubling than it appears

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen's relationship is undeniably strained, as fans witnessed and Gina discussed in Season 18 of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'. Heather Dubrow, suspects that the issues may be more serious than Gina is revealing to those close to her.

Amid a heated exchange between and Emily Simpson in the seventh episode of the season, Heather stepped in to share insights about her interactions with Gina. "I don't understand Gina. She's coming after me, she's fighting with Emily. I don't know this, Gina. This isn't a person I recognize. She has changed," stated Heather. "Maybe things at home are worse than she's letting on."

'RHOC' star Gina Kirschenheiter's beau Travis Mullen has moved out of their home

Gina has faced repercussions for her decision to ask her long-term partner, Travis, and his children to move out of their shared home during Season 18. In Episode 3, Travis said to Gina, "I think it just goes from us being one single family unit to more of, like, adult dating." "It seems like all you’re talking about is how to undo the decision that you made. It’s really confusing to me.”

'RHOC' star Gina Kirschenheiter dubs her relationship with Travis Muller 'frazzled'

In a confessional earlier in Episode 7, Gina revealed how her relationship issues were taking a toll on her life and long-term friendship. "My relationship is so frazzled right now," she stated. "And it makes me fearful that the same thing could happen to me and Emily. There's only so much I can take."

Later, Tamra Judge visited Gina to check on the progress of her house construction. During an additional interview, Gina gave Tamra a tour and discussed the new rooming arrangement, considering Travis and his children’s absence. "When Travis moved out, I chose to do the construction because I was just focused on a fresh start. But for Travis, it feels like I'm erasing everything that once was," she remarked.

'RHOC' star Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen celebrated their fifth anniversary together

Despite the stress they’ve faced, Gina and Travis seem to have emerged stronger than ever. The couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary. In an August 16 Reel featuring heartfelt moments from their courtship, Gina wrote, "Happy anniversary."

She added, "I love you [Travis]... 5 years of life with you … 5 years of beautiful moments, 5 years of incredible memories, 5 years of laughter and smiles, 5 years of watching our children grow together, 5 years of loving you and everything that comes with you."

