Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador 'team-up', but is infamous 'RHOC' feud a thing of the past?

'RHOC' alum Kelly Dodd showed sympathy towards Shannon Beador after witnessing her emotional breakdown

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: In the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18, Shannon Beador became emotional over a looming lawsuit from her ex, John Janssen, amounting to $75,000.

Shannon expressed her distress about the situation and highlighted her extensive collection of receipts as evidence of her financial contributions during their relationship. Shannon has consistently claimed that she covered all expenses, asserting that John never paid for anything, including meals or flights, although she is known to exaggerate at times.

Former 'RHOC' cast member Kelly Dodd recently expressed her sympathy for Shannon Beador after witnessing a troubling scene involving Tamra Judge and a teary-eyed Shannon. Despite their history of conflict, Kelly was moved by Shannon's emotional breakdown on national television and stated, "This is exactly why I’m not watching! This is disturbing and sad."

This reaction indicates that Kelly still harbors some compassion for Shannon despite their past disagreements. Kelly and Shannon may not be close friends, but they have worked to mend their relationship after previous conflicts, and it appears they genuinely want the best for each other.

'RHOC' Season 18 star Shannon Beador addresses John Janssen's $75K lawsuit

Shannon Beador has responded to claims about a lawsuit filed by her ex, John Janssen, concerning money he supposedly provided her for a facelift.

As per People, Shannon's ex John has initiated a lawsuit against her in Orange County Superior Court, alleging that she owes him $75,000. The claims include breach of oral contract and promissory fraud, among other issues. He reportedly provided her with the funds in several installments, including one specifically for a facelift, and the lawsuit states that she had agreed to repay the loan with interest.

Talking about the lawsuit, the reality TV star said, "I am shocked and disappointed that John has filed a lawsuit. My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel. I agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorneys fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit."

"It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward. John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life," she added.

'RHONJ' star Heather Dubrow opens up on John Janssen's $75K lawsuit

In her confessional, Heather Dubrow reflected on Shannon's concern about whether John was truly committed to her if he couldn't even manage to pick up a simple meal, like a Burger King order. We appreciate Heather's reasoning.

The podcaster presented a strong point, leading the women to question the legitimacy of John's $75,000 lawsuit. Shannon suggested that the money was meant as a way to repay her and was supposedly a gift.

“Here’s the problem. The whole reason why Shannon has been upset all these years has been that he really committed to her if he couldn’t even pick up a meal. This is why you always have to wait to hear the defense, the prosecution tells a very good story. Shannon is the prosecution," Heather shared in a confessional.

