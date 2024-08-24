Will Teresa Giudice get her spin-off show? 'RHONJ' star shakes things up after major cast rift

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice has not ruled out the possibility of having her family spin-off show

MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY: In a recent episode of her popular podcast, 'Turning The Tables,' Teresa Giudice, renowned for her role on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,' discussed the exciting possibility of launching her reality television series. During this engaging discussion, she also raised the question of whether she would be interested in having the renowned producer Carlos King at the helm of her potential show.

"Yes. I would definitely like Carlos King to produce it. I mean you know the whole thing is I mean it's like a lot to have it's all on your family but listen never say never. So you never know what the future holds," Teresa replied. "I feel like it's a lot of pressure when it's just your family. Yeah, that's why I like being housewives because then there's you know there's other families so it's just not focused on your family," she further added.

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice also raised the question of whether she would be interested in having the renowned producer Carlos King at the helm of her potential show (Instagram/@teresagiudice)

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice would prefer Housewives over her family spin-off show

There have been talks about a potential spin-off featuring Teresa Giudice and her family, but is the mother of four interested in having her show? 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' shared her thoughts on the idea, but her reaction to the suggestion was unexpected.

You might expect the original cast member to eagerly seize the opportunity to distance herself from her co-stars and pursue her path. However, Teresa admitted that the idea of having the spotlight solely on her family could be quite stressful.

When asked about the idea during a joint interview in 2023, her husband Luis Ruelas eagerly embraced the concept of a family show. "I would love to do something with Teresa, yeah, something positive,” Luis confessed. “I wouldn’t mind doing it with Luis, ’cause he’s so easy," he further added.

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice prefers housewives over their reality show (Instagram/@teresagiudice)

Teresa Giudice to reportedly settle down feud with Melissa Gorga to save 'RHONJ'

In a surprising twist reminiscent of reality television drama, sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are temporarily setting aside their intense rivalry in a final effort to preserve both 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' and their lucrative positions on the show.

“This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, it’s all about business,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. The insider went on to say, “The show’s future is hanging by a thread. If Teresa and Melissa don’t bury the hatchet, the entire franchise could come crashing down.” “Let’s be real. They can’t stand each other, but they’re smart enough to know they have to work together if they want to keep those paychecks rolling in!” the source continued.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice reunite after 'RHONJ' reunion feud (@bravotv)

Did Teresa Giudice get fired from 'RHONJ'?

The answer to the above question is a big no. As of now, there have been no announcements or reports indicating that any members of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' have been let go from their roles on the show. While the future may bring changes and the dynamics of reality television can be unpredictable, all current cast members remain part of the series for now.

“There are not going to be any decisions about what will or won’t happen with the show until early next year. There is not going to be any more filming of RHONJ for the remainder of the year. There’s nothing planned. It’s on ice," a source told Daily Mail.

“Everybody is waiting to find out what’s going to happen. The cast for the new season is not going to be decided anytime soon. Casting is not something Bravo is rushing into. It’s not even going to start to take form until next year," the source further added.

“However, there are some cast members that are less likely to come back than others based on certain events that have unfolded this past season. But, for two or three cast members, it could be over for good," the source continued.