‘English Teacher’ gets major season 3 update, and it’s the most heartbreaking news yet for FX show fans

This news comes after Brian Jordan Alvarez’s satirical classroom comedy was overshadowed by sexual assault allegations against him

FX has decided to close the books on ‘English Teacher,’ meaning there will be no season 3. It’s the half-hour comedy series created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez. The cancellation comes just over a month after the release of its second season, leaving fans surprised and disappointed as one of FX’s most critically beloved comedies comes to an early end. The network confirmed that ‘English Teacher’ will not return for a third season, as reported by Deadline. The show, which first premiered in September 2024, quickly became a sleeper hit among comedy fans and critics alike.

In ‘English Teacher,’ Alvarez portrayed Evan Marquez, an idealistic yet often self-destructive high school English teacher trying to survive the emotional battlefield of suburban academia. Caught between his own insecurities and the bureaucratic absurdities of the American education system, Evan’s life was equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking. The ensemble cast included Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders, Evan’s sarcastic but steadfast best friend, and Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti, a well-meaning but perpetually frazzled administrator.

Meanwhile, Sean Patton played Markie Hillridge, the gym teacher, and Carmen Christopher starred as Rick, the unpredictable guidance counselor whose unconventional methods often caused more chaos than clarity. Season 2, which premiered in September, picked up with Evan attempting to regain control of his classroom and his life after a series of personal and professional setbacks. The season leaned further into satire, exploring how public schools often function as microcosms of broader social issues, from political tension to burnout culture, all while maintaining its offbeat humor and emotional honesty.

Though ‘English Teacher’ didn’t pull massive mainstream ratings, it earned critical acclaim that few comedies achieve. The first season boasted a 98% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 achieved a rare 100%, cementing the series as one of FX’s most well-reviewed comedies. During its two-season run, ‘English Teacher’ received nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, and the Writers Guild of America Awards. However, before its premiere in 2024, Alvarez was accused of sexual assault by former collaborator Jon Ebeling, according to Variety.

The allegations surfaced just days before the show’s debut, sparking online discussion and temporarily clouding the show’s reception. Also, the decision to cancel the show reportedly followed several months of internal discussion. FX had already taken longer than usual to greenlight Season 2, with that renewal coming four months after the season 1 finale. The network then shifted from a week-to-week release schedule to a binge model for season 2, dropping all ten episodes at once. While ‘English Teacher’ didn’t get the long run many hoped for, its two seasons offered a refreshing and often biting look at life inside and outside the classroom.