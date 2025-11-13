Apple drops major release confirmation update on 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 2

The teaser trailer for season 2 revealed the series will return to Apple TV+ on February 27, 2026

Apple has officially confirmed the release date of 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' season 2. The second instalment of the Monsterverse TV show will now focus on Skull Island, around seven years before Godzilla vs. Kong. The teaser trailer for season 2 revealed the series will return to Apple TV+ on February 27, 2026.

As a quick refresher, season 1 ended with Cate (Anna Sawai), May (Keirsey Clemons), and Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) escaping the Hollow Earth pocket with the help of the Monarch's exploratory vehicle. They ended up on Skull Island in 2017, a couple of years after the disappearance of Cate and May. At the time of writing, there isn't a lot about the plot of Season 2 other than that it takes place on Skull Island. The teaser also confirmed that Shaw (Wyatt Russell) survived the events of Hollow Earth.

Earlier, Russell teased what was in store for fans in season 2. "Season 2 of Monarch was really interesting to be able to get to do because we had to expand on certain themes and stuff that we found in the first season to really work," he said, according to MovieWeb. "I haven't been briefed on what I can tease and what I can't. I can say that the mystery deepens. There are more monsters that arrive that are really fun to explore in the story. We wanted to level it up, I guess you could say, and in the Monarch way, ratchet up the stakes of the relationships as well. I can tease that the relationships really get ratcheted up."

In related news, Sawai also hoped for more character growth in the upcoming season. "I feel like Cate should have more agency. In Season 1, she is kind of the victim — thrown into it all, and sometimes wanting to go back to her normal life. But after going down to Axis Mundi, she should come out as a different person. She’s seen stuff that she didn’t know before. They have answers and things to do now."

According to the official synopsis, "Season 2 will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon."

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' is streaming on Apple TV+