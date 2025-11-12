Will ‘Alien: Earth’ return for season 2? Sci-fi show gets a major update as creator signs new Disney deal

Noah Hawley’s new Disney deal sparks speculation as ‘Alien: Earth’ edges closer to uncovering the dark roots of the legendary sci-fi saga

After months of speculation, the fate of ‘Alien: Earth’ has finally been confirmed. FX and Disney Entertainment Television have officially renewed the series for a second season, as per ScreenRant. The announcement comes on the heels of the season one finale, which aired on September 23, and amid the show’s widespread critical success. The first season of ‘Alien: Earth,’ a prequel to the ‘Alien’ film franchise, impressed audiences with its cinematic production values and chilling world-building. The series scored an impressive 94% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a Metacritic “Must-Watch” score of 85.

The renewal coincides with creator Noah Hawley signing an expansive overall deal with Disney Entertainment Television This further strengthens his partnership with FX, the network behind some of his most popular work, including ‘Fargo’ and ‘Legion.’ FX Chairman John Landgraf praised Hawley’s creative brilliance in an official statement: “It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of ‘Alien: Earth,’ as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”

Eric Schrier, President of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy, also applauded the renewed collaboration: “I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on 'Fargo' at FX. He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn’t be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television.” In his own statement, Hawley expressed gratitude for the continued support of FX and enthusiasm for exploring the next chapter of his sci-fi epic.

He said, “I'm thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television. FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. I'm grateful to continue exploring the world of ‘Alien: Earth’ alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.” While story details for season 2 remain under wraps, fans can expect the new episodes to explore the fallout from Wendy’s shocking takeover in the season 1 finale. The show will also inch closer to the timeline of Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic ‘Alien.’ It potentially sets the stage for connections to Ellen Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) fateful mission aboard the Nostromo.

Production for the upcoming season is expected to begin in 2026, placing its likely release sometime in 2027, roughly a two-year gap between installments. Though the official cast list has yet to be announced, returning stars are expected to include Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, and Timothy Olyphant. Hawley’s renewed deal also opens the door for future collaborations across the Disney Entertainment Television umbrella, hinting at multiple new projects beyond ‘Alien: Earth.’ Given his track record with acclaimed series like ‘Fargo’ and ‘Legion,’ anticipation is already building for what he might tackle next.