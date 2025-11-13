Duffer brothers reveal ‘Stranger Things’ almost killed off two beloved characters — including Jim Hopper

The final season just might see one or more names not making it in the end

Major character deaths are not a novelty in 'Stranger Things'. That said, the hit Netflix horror drama came inches close to packing up two fan-favorite characters. In a recent interview, creators Matt and Ryan Duffer revealed the two characters who almost bit the dust in the previous seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the duo said Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) were almost killed off in the earlier seasons. "Hopper at the end of season 3," they said. "I think death grazed him."

"There was a version where he perished at the end of 3. It’s been a while since we had those discussions, but I feel like he came the closest to dying. It would’ve been very easy to kill him, but Hopper still had growing to do. We hadn’t finished his story. It’s important to us to be able to finish the stories we want to finish and not just be offering people for shock value." They further added, "That was close. We just fell in love with Joe Keery, but had we not liked Joe Keery, Steve would’ve been gone."

Hopper was presumed to be dead by the end of Season 3, but was later shown to be a captive in a Russian prison. Steve had his share of close encounters with the evil forces, but barring the scrapes, he made it out in one piece.

While the Duffer Brothers have since said that they have been careful with killing characters, the final season just might see one or more names not making it in the end. While some of the vital characters have remained untouched, it's worth noting that the show has a pattern of killing characters with a major arc. "What often holds us back is you have to talk about the repercussions,” Matt said, explaining how killing a central character like Mike (Finn Wolfhard) could completely change the show’s tone. "It just makes the show rather depressing and bleak, and it becomes entirely about that."

The official synopsis reads, "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” the official synopsis reads. “But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown."

"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

'Stranger Things' releases Nov. 26 on Netflix.