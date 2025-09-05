‘The Voice’ alum Morgan Myles reveals emotional reason she might wear her wedding dress to Grammys

The singer opened up about her split from her ex-fiancé and how her heartbreak inspired her new song

'The Voice' Season 22 finalist Morgan Myles has recently revealed how her breakup with her former fiancé inspired her new album. During her latest interview with Pop Blitz magazine, Myles stated that with her upcoming album 'Laced,' she was able to navigate through her emotions following a difficult split. "After breaking off my engagement a few months ago with my now ex-fiancé, this album is a reflection of love, both good and bad, the faith and perseverance that gets wrapped up in it… It’s definitely a body of work expressing the falling in love highs to the emotional baggage that I shouldn’t have put up with so long," Myles told the outlet.

For the unversed, let us share with you that Myles' ex-fiance, Taylor Place, popped the big question to her at her Nashville home. In July 2024, Place went down on one knee and proposed to Myles. While having a conversation with People magazine in August 2024, Myles shed light on the pair's romance and said, "Everything else in the world when we're together just doesn't matter. No matter how stressed, or busy, or whatever is going on, there's this warmth and a home feeling without being home. It's a very hard feeling to describe, but it's very real. I know this man won't hurt me. I can see the future."

In the same interview, Myles also revealed that the pair had set the wedding date for October 2025, and Place had also thought about moving to Nashville to be with Myles. However, it seems like Myles and Place's relationship wasn't meant to last forever. In recent months, Myles has candidly spoken about her breakup with Place. In July 2025, Myles took to her Instagram page and posted a video of herself in a gorgeous wedding dress, but it wasn't a joyful occasion. Then, Myles began the caption by writing, "Having to try on my wedding dress yesterday wasn’t fun… we had 'said yes to the dress' back in January and paid for it in full. It takes months, apparently, to get your gown, so what do ya know, I had to try it on and make sure everything fit properly for what I had ordered."

Myles further added, "I did get teary there for a second… this relationship/experience really just dimmed my dream of that one special day of a wedding ceremony… my heart lost that spark for what I thought it would one day be. But I said to myself, I’ll one day have something small that’s intimate where I can truly be present with my person. So I guess Day 25 of my #HealingJourney is to just face the hard shit right on, feel all of it, let it go, and don’t look back. I’m thinking I’ll just wear this to the Grammys instead one day."

Earlier this year, in July, Myles released a new single titled 'Que Sera Serenade,' which she explained to Pop Blitz is about letting go of the past. Then, Myles shared, “This is my heartfelt anthem about embracing change and letting go of past headaches," adding, "This song is the spirit of me surrendering to life’s uncertainties, with a sense of hope and liberation woven throughout. It’s my personal reflection on the journey of self-discovery, celebrating the idea that, despite the struggles, we can find joy and freedom in letting go, trusting that whatever happens next is meant to be."