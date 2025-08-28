‘The Voice’ fans if you've ever wondered how it feels to be a coach on the NBC show — now's your chance

The famous ‘Voice’ chair is back at Minnesota State Fair with a surprise for the first 200 visitors

Ever thought about what it would feel like to be a coach on 'The Voice' and sit in the iconic red chair? Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered. This year, the Minnesotans will get the golden opportunity to take over the 'Voice' chair as it will be back at the Minnesota State Fair for its second consecutive year to celebrate the premiere of Season 28 of the NBC singing competition, which is set to hit the television screens this fall. The red chair first made its way to the Minnesota State Fair back in 2024, and now, the interactive pop-up is back, so is the 'Voice' chair.

In case you're wondering, 'The Voice' chair will be present at the Minnesota State Fair from Thursday, August 21, through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. Well-known by many as 'The Great Minnesota Get-Together,' the Minnesota State Fair is held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. Along with the 'Voice' chair, the visitors can also enjoy various performances from popular artists such as Nelly and former 'Voice' coach Meghan Trainor.

During their time on 'The Voice,' the coaches often spin their chairs for talented musicians, and now, you can do the same at the Minnesota State Fair while sitting in the massive red chair. 'The Voice' chair weighs a whopping 755 pounds, and it is seven feet and four inches tall. On the other hand, the width and depth of the custom-designed chair stand at 4 inches. As per the production team of 'The Voice', the chairs are "fabricated and assembled by a team that builds training simulators for the Special Forces Division of the U.S. military, using some of the same mechanical components."

The red chair is best noted by the fans for its famous spinning function, and now, they can actually experience the emotions the judges go through while sitting in the chair. The first 200 people to spin in the 'Voice' chair every day will also get a free Voice tote bag. Over the years, 'The Voice' chairs have been a unique element of the beloved singing show. Former 'Voice' coach Blake Shelton got so attached to his chair that he wanted to take it home following his retirement after 23 seasons.

During an interview with People magazine, Shelton was asked to name one thing he would love to take from the set of 'The Voice.' Then, Shelton said, "I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair, though. I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears — I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something." When Shelton was told the futuristic chair won't go well with the decor of any of his houses, the 'God's Country' hitmaker said, "Well, that doesn't matter because it was built in the home, so it deserves a spot."