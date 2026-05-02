'Harry Potter' stunt double David Holmes turns his story of resilience into stage play

David Holmes and associates are developing a play about his life before and after the accident on the 'Harry Potter' sets.

Potterheads rejoiced when the movie they watched on screen years ago received a reboot order. Now the off-screen tale of their favorite movies will also head to the theater. David Holmes, who played Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double in 'Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows: Part One,' is set to come out with a stage play, detailing his experience on the job, according to Deadline. Titled 'The Boy Who Lived,' the stage play will focus on the accident that happened during production, which left him paralyzed. It will be the same as the first chapter of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.'

David Holmes, along with Jim Jeffries (Image Source: Instagram | @davidholmes83)

'The Boy Who Lived' will be based on the 2023 HBO/Sky documentary titled 'David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived' and 'The Boy Who Lived: When Magic and Reality Collide: My Story' a memoir written by Holmes about his experience before and after the 2009 accident at Leavesden Studios. The play is being developed by Philip Wilson, who will also take up directorial duties. The producers have gathered required rights from both HBO and Warner Bros., and permissions from J.K. Rowling, Radcliffe, and Sue and Andy Holmes, David’s parents. It is currently workshopping in the Olivier Award-winning Kiln Theatre in Kilburn, North West London. Paul Taylor-Mills, a producer involved in the venture, shared that the play will premiere sometime in summer 2027, and if everything goes according to plan, Holmes will portray himself in the project.

The final workshop on May 1 features Holmes playing himself, and four actors around him playing his parents and his younger counterpart. “It’s much more interactive than him there telling his story. And we’ll have moments where he looks back at some of the Harry Potter films and talks about how some of the stunts happened,” Taylor-Mills explained. “It’s about how one day you can go to work and then your life changes, and I was struck by his humility really. He is an incredible human being and the show will be peppered with funny stories about just how he lives now … he’s got this incredible outlook on life and I thought it was such an important story to be told,” he added.

Daniel Radcliffe speaks onstage in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Staff )

Taylor-Mills watched the HBO documentary in 2024 and was instantly taken by the optimism Holmes maintains through such tough times. “And it’s not pity porn, it’s about how when something so traumatic can happen in your life, and then you still live and deal with it. He’s got this incredible very, very blue, very naughty sense of humour,” Taylor-Mills explained. He was also touched by the loyalty and love shown by Holmes' family and friends amidst the countless operations the former gymnast had to undergo. One of these friends was Daniel Radcliffe, who, over the years, became very close to his former stunt double.

Taylor-Mills shared that the character at the center is very intriguing, which further inspired him to adapt the documentary to the play. At one point in the documentary, Sue Holmes recalled her son's response to the proposition that he sue the producers involved in the movie. “Why, Mum? My life’s been ruined, why would I want to ruin anyone else’s life?” was his uncanny answer. For Taylor-Mills, this level of generosity after such a tragedy was "extraordinary." Taylor Mills wants to maintain the documentary's optimistic vibe in the play. He describes it as “half stand-up comedy, half TED Talk, half My Son’s a Queer. We’re doing a workshop of it this week with David and the creative team at the Kiln, and it’s with a view that we do it here next year.”

The workshop currently taking place in the Kiln Theatre will be captured on camera and sent for review to relevant parties, including Radcliffe. The team is hopeful that Radcliffe participates in the project. The producer remained coy when asked whether a character based on Radcliffe will be part of the play. “TBC, TBC. Very much to be confirmed,” he shared. “It’s still being developed and written.” As per Broadway World, Holmes remains close to the wizarding world with voice actor gigs in Harry Potter audiobooks and a podcast with Radcliffe named 'Cunning Stunts' where the duo interview stunt actors and the risks they face.