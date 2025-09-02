Yes, an original ‘Harry Potter’ cast member is returning for the new HBO show — and our hearts can't take it

Something magical is happening behind the scenes of HBO’s 'Harry Potter' reboot — and longtime fans will definitely recognize a familiar face.

Potterheads have a reason to rejoice, as an original 'Harry Potter' movie cast member is all set to reprise his character in the HBO Max series. Fans were skeptical at first when the TV series was announced. However, they soon came around when the glimpses of the new cast were released, who interestingly looked similar to the original 'Harry Potter' movies. Now, in a new development, it is announced that a 'Harry Potter' original star is all set to return to the show, and honestly, the wait is getting harder than expected.

Warwick Davis accepts the Fellowship Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images for BAFTA | Photo by Stuart Wilson)

Warwick Davis is officially set to return as Professor Filius Flitwick in the TV show, adding a nostalgic connection to the original films. Davis, who took on multiple roles in the franchise, including both Flitwick and Griphook, is currently the only actor confirmed to reprise his role from the movies, making his return especially significant for longtime fans, as per Movie Web. Alongside this, the series is expanding its cast of Hogwarts students and staff. Elijah Oshin joins as Dean Thomas, while Finn Stephens and William Nash will portray Draco Malfoy's loyal sidekicks, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle.

The Hogwarts faculty lineup grows as well, with Sirine Saba stepping in as Herbology Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden portraying ghostly History of Magic teacher Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as the beloved school nurse, Madam Poppy Pomfrey. Interestingly, while Davis originally played Griphook the goblin in the films, the role will now be handed over to Leigh Gill, signaling a fresh direction for some characters while still paying homage to the original cast.

While the addition of Davis brings a nice touch of nostalgia, it hasn't silenced critics who question the need for the 'Harry Potter' series so soon after the original movie franchise concluded. Even the original 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' director Chris Columbus has doubts, reacting to leaked set photos of Nick Frost as Hagrid. During his appearance on 'The Rest is Entertainment' podcast, Columbus admitted, "I looked online and there are photographs of Nick Frost as Hagrid with the new Harry Potter, and he's wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like, 'What's the point?' I thought everything [on the HBO show], the costumes and everything, was going to be different. It's more of the same."

I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 21, 2025

Still, the series has the potential to capture many younger audiences out there but for longtime fans, Notably, the author of the 'Harry Potter' books, JK Rowling has officially given her enthusiastic approval to the HBO series, as per TV Insider. On Saturday, June 21, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her reaction after reading the scripts for the first two episodes. "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!" Rowling posted. Reportedly, in recent years, Rowling has experienced a fall from grace in the eyes of many longtime fans after repeatedly sharing her anti-transgender views on social media.