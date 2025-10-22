Former 'Harry Potter' movie star recast in new role for 'Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions'

Nighy played Rufus Scrimgeour in the movie, but will now lend his voice as Professor Slughorn

Bill Nighy was officially recast in Audible and Pottermore Publishing's 'Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Edition' series. The British actor played Rufus Scrimgeour in the movie franchise, but will now lend his voice as Professor Slughorn in the immersive audio series. The actor will star alongside 11 other voice actors confirmed to play major roles, with prominent A-listers in the mix.

Nighy's Scrimgeour appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1'. He was introduced as an Auror and a major power figure in the Ministry of Magic. While his death was not shown on-screen, it was reported during Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour's wedding that Scrimgeour was killed by Death Eaters after they attacked the Ministry. He was taken captive and later executed for refusing to reveal information on Potter's whereabouts.

The cast includes Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Knightley as Professor Umbridge, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Sope Dirisu as Sirius Black, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Professor Trelawney, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, David Holmes as Stan Shunpike, Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, and Cush Jumbo as the narrator. Other voice actors include Stephen Mangan as Nearly Headless Nick, Millie Gubby as Luna Lovegood, Anna Maxwell Martin as Rita Skeeter, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Madam Hooch, and Mackenzie Crook as Kreacher. Jude Farrant will voice Draco Malfoy in audiobooks one, two, and three. The role will later be played by Maximus Evans.

In his statement, Nighy expressed his excitement about playing the key character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "I was pleased to be asked to play the Professor after having already played a Minister for Magic," Nighy said. "Is it possible that I’m the only actor who can claim that achievement? It means that my career continues to have meaning for the next couple of generations. I’m always grateful when asked to play academics, having not been further educated myself."

The audio series is reported to have more than 200 speaking roles. The first adaptation, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone' premieres on November 4 on Audible. The remaining six audiobooks will be released monthly.

Here's a quick look at the release dates of the remaining audiobooks.

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' - December 16, 2025

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' - January 13, 2026

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' - February 10, 2026

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' - March 10, 2026

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' on April 14, 2026

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' - May 12, 2026