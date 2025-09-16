‘High Potential’ Season 2 teases mystery guest star in midseason finale, and he’s bringing some serious drama

Showrunner Todd Harthan confirms the new guest star will create major friction in Morgan’s storyline

With the jaw-dropping revelation of Roman being alive, the 'High Potential' Season 1 finale had fans on edge. Now, with 'High Potential' Season 2 set to premiere on Tuesday, September 16, the stakes are higher than ever. However, this is not the only thing that fans are eagerly looking forward to in Season 2. As per reports, 'High Potential' Season 2 midseason finale will welcome an unexpected star, and the wait is getting harder than expected.

Kaitlin Olson in a production still from 'High Potential' (Image Source: ABC | High Potential)

'High Potential' creator Todd Harthan sat down with TV Line's Fall TV preview and hinted at some exciting developments for the new episodes, as per Geek Sided. Harthan revealed that the season will build toward a surprise cameo in the midseason finale, which he described as a "lovely surprise" for viewers. He kept details tightly under wraps, refusing to name the guest star or reveal the character's identity. What he did share, however, was that the guest star is male and his arrival will "disrupt" things for Kaitlin Olson's Morgan Gillory in a major way.

Harthan teased even more about High Potential's midseason finale surprise, saying, "There's going to be a little bit of an 'Oh, what's happening here?' situation with him and Morgan that's going to disrupt things. We've got some surprises." Importantly, Harthan stressed "surprise," suggesting more twists beyond the mystery male guest star. While confirming it won't be David Giuntoli or Steve Howey, speculation has grown that this could mark Roman's long-awaited debut. Harthan didn't shut down theories that new recurring guest star Mekhi Phifer could be playing Roman, only adding, "It is 100% a possibility."

Notably, Phifer's character is said to be tied to major crimes, a deliberately vague description that could point to Roman or someone entirely new the team encounters during a case. Speculation ranges from a parental figure like her father to Tom (JD Pardo) returning or even Olson's husband, Rob McElhenney, making a cameo. On the character front, Harthan kept quiet about Giuntoli's mysterious role, only pointing to the "bonkers" fan theories since the finale.

Meanwhile, Howey officially joined the main cast as new precinct captain Nick Wagner, and Harthan teased that there could be sparks between him and Morgan, possibly another surprise season 2 has in store. ABC released the official 'High Potential' Season 2 trailer on Thursday, September 4, which begins with Olson's Morgan back at work at the LAPD, still dealing with the looming threat of the Game Maker (David Giuntoli). "This guy went after one of our own," says Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). "I really thought we would have found him by now," Morgan replies, as per Deadline. Karadec reassures her, saying, "Don’t worry, he'll see the inside of a prison cell soon."

The trailer reminds viewers that the Game Maker, first introduced in Season 1's finale when Morgan and her kids encountered him at a grocery store, remains dangerous. "That man is a danger to my children," says Morgan, adding, "I'm never going to be able to forget his face." The Game Maker is heard in a voiceover speaking directly to Morgan, saying, "I think you like this game as much as I do." She later tells him, "You've proven that you can get to me and my children, and I will protect them." The trailer also reveals a shocking family secret and introduces the precinct's new captain, Jesse Wagner, played by new series regular Howey, who appears at the end of the trailer.