Is Morgan Gillory's condition a real thing? ‘High Potential’ diagnosis gets the Google treatment

ABC's 'High Potential' follows an eccentric single mother with an extraordinary ability to solve complex crimes

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'High Potential'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After the release of three episodes of 'High Potential' I can undoubtedly bet all my money on the fact that Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) can solve any case, no matter how complicated it turns out to be. In the first episode, we meet Morgan, a single mother of three with peculiar attention to detail skills.

Morgan exploits her high IQ to save money on groceries and all mundane things, but her previous work as a cleaning lady did not allow her talents to flourish. However, one day her ability is recognized by LAPD chief Selena (Judy Reyes), who appoints her as a consultant and offers her the opportunity to work with veteran Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

What condition does Morgan Gillory have?

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

After being involved with the LAPD, Morgan's partner Karadec was clearly reluctant due to her method of handling investigations. Morgan then admits that she has High Intellectual Potential or HIP, which is a condition that improves her cognitive abilities.

Furthermore, she states that her IQ is 160, which makes sense given her unique method of analyzing every clue to crack the case. In the third episode, she discusses how her overactive brain prevents her from sleeping for lengthy periods. So, for a long time, Morgan's only way to fall asleep was to watch tutorial videos explaining how she had an opinion on everything under the sun.

Is HIP a real condition?

Kaitlin Olsen takes on the lead role of a soccer mom in 'High Potential' (@hulu)

Yes, HIP is a genuine condition in which a person's neuroatypical development allows them to create faster connections and remember knowledge more easily than others, as per C2Care. According to studies, HIP requires high cognitive skills such as memory, reasoning, and visual-spatial ability, and it is frequently related to 'tree thinking', in which one idea leads to many others, producing concentration issues.

HIP is also described as having an IQ above 130, which places persons in the top 2.3% of the population, as opposed to the usual IQ range of 90-110, according to Polytechnique Insights.

How can HIP help Morgan Gillory in 'High Potential'?

A still from 'High Potential' (@hulu)

We've previously seen how Morgan's High Intellectual Potential improves her capacity to think rapidly and link unconnected information. Her analytical skill enables her to notice subtle clues that others may miss. In addition, she also thinks in non-linear ways which gives her a distinct problem-solving approach. Her quick analytical talents, along with good recall and keen observational skills, allow her to solve complicated issues faster and more efficiently than her counterparts.

In the second episode, her observation abilities in identifying the person who pushed the victim from a lofty structure aided in solving the case. Not only that, but Morgan's skills shine in Episode 3 of 'High Potential' when she uses her sharp brain to discover that Kyle (Graham Rogers) was the one who murdered Eduardo Cortez (Chad Guerrero) and was assisted by Iris Bowmen (Melinda Page Hamilton), which was a critical deduction that aided in the case.

How to stream 'High Potential'?

A still from'High Potential' (@abc)

The third episode of 'High Potential' is available to view on Hulu, but you must be a member. Hulu's ad-supported package costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 yearly, while the no-ads version costs $17.99 per month.

