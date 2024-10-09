‘High Potential’ just turned up the heat on major storyline

ABC's 'High Potential' is based on the French television series 'HPI'

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'High Potential'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One thing is evident from the beginning of ABC's 'High Potential' is that Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) has a personal goal to join the LAPD, and it has something to do with Roman, her former lover, who disappeared 15 years ago. Morgan realized it was time to act when her daughter Ava (Amirah J) blamed Roman for abandoning her, and she struck a bargain with Selena (Judy Reyes).

While the first three episodes of 'High Potential' have been released, we have yet to see Roman's face, implying that the truth about his disappearance may take some time to be revealed. However, the show does an excellent job of building tension about Roman's disappearance as startling facts about him emerge gradually but steadily, implying that there is something fishy.

What did Morgan discover about Roman in 'High Potential'?

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

Selena continues her inquiry into Roman's disappearance in the third episode of 'High Potential'. In the first few minutes of the episode, she is shown going through Roman's file while informing Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) that it is not a simple case, which I believe is correct because the case is getting complicated with each new piece of information.

Later, she seeks Lieutenant Melon's (Garret Dillahunt) assistance to crack the case. She also wants to know why he accepted the citation and report for the area where Roman drew while the address is invalid. Melon is now in his usual mode of not taking things seriously, and the two decide to visit the location to settle things out.

Was Roman involved with criminal gangs in 'High Potential'?

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

After arriving, the duo notices Roman's artwork, which sparks a dispute between Selena and Melon as they lay a wager on whether it's a bird wing or a fish fin. Selena unexpectedly wins the $50 bet when Morgan later reveals it was a bird wing, but Selena has more crucial news.

While chatting, she informed Morgan that the location where Roman did the artwork was hot with gangs. Now, it's possible Roman was acquainted with shady people, which did not go well for him. Morgan fiercely opposes Roman's association with such sleazy individuals. Now, it's difficult not to believe that Roman had no connection with the wrong people, but given Morgan's statement, we can only wait until the truth comes to light.

What could have happened to Roman in 'High Potential'?

Kaitlin Olson in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

This additional insight sheds new light on Roman's disappearance, raising suspicions that he was purposely mixed up with the wrong crowd. Even though it may not appear so, I believe things are far more complicated than they appear. Roman's association with these unlawful individuals was likely unintentional rather than planned. Perhaps he built a relationship with the gangs and became more committed.

As previously said, we do not know much about Roman's character. Whatever we know comes from Morgan's point of view, who always praises her former partner, yet it's likely that she is also unaware of his unscrupulous dealings. Now, I'm wondering whether Roman was involved with any gang or he was an innocent bystander who became involved in a risky circumstance. I guess the upcoming episodes will surely shed light on this.

How to stream 'High Potential'?

A still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

The third episode of 'High Potential' is available on Hulu, but you must have a membership. Hulu's ad-supported plan is $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, and the no-advertisement option costs $17.99 per month.

'High Potential' trailer