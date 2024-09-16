Who stars in 'High Potential'? CW's 'Batwoman' set to dominate the screen in ABC's crime drama

ABC's upcoming crime drama 'High Potential' is a remake of hit French drama released in 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to immerse yourself in a new crime series titled 'High Potential' adapted from the hit French series 'HPI'. Created by Drew Goddard for ABC, the series revolves around Morgan, a single mother with an exceptionally high IQ who becomes a consultant for a police division to solve crimes.

The original French series was well-received by fans when it premiered in April 2021. Fans loved the infusion of comedy into the crime drama, backed by a great cast and intense scenarios. As the American adaptation awaits its release, take a look at the lead cast members:

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson in 'High Potential' (@abc)

Kaitlin Olson, best known for playing as Sweet Dee in FX's sitcom 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', takes on the lead role in ABC's crime drama. She will be seen as Morgon, a cleaning woman and a single mother of three, with an IQ of 160.

Morgan's life turns around when she is recruited by the police due to her brilliant intellect to help them solve crimes in the city. In 'High Potential', Olson will bring her organic comedic charm to the plot that majorly revolves around crimes.

In 2023, she voiced the main character of CeCe Ryder in the animated sitcom 'Agent Elvis'. She also plays the recurring role of DJ Vance in HBO's 'Hacks'.

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata in 'High Potential' (@abc)

Daniel Sunjata, 52, will appear as Karadec in 'High Potential'. The Illinois-based actor is best known for his role as Franco Rivera in FX's 'Rescue Me' which aired from 2004 to 2011.

His other notable works include Christopher Nolan's directorial 'The Dark Knight Rises' in which he appeared as Captain Jones.

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie as Daphne in 'High Potential' (@abc)

Widely known for playing 'Batwoman' in The CW's superhero series 'Batwoman' and 'The Flash', Javicia Leslie has also joined the cast of 'High Potential' to play the pivotal role of Daphne. Details of her character are not yet revealed but she is sure to woo us with her charisma and dominance on-screen.

Before being cast in 'High Potential', we saw her appearing as a guest judge in Paramount+'s 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8.

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz in 'High Potential' (@abc)

Australian actor Deniz Akdeniz will play Lev "Oz" Osman in 'High Potential'. His previous notable collaboration with ABC was the fantasy series 'Once Upon a Time' in which he appeared as Aladdin in Season 6.

Fans may also recognize him as Alex from 'Jane the Virgin' and Virgil from 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' His most recent appearance was in CBS's sitcom 'Ghosts' where he appeared as Chris in episodes 'The Poltergeist' and 'Isaac's Wedding'.

How to stream 'High Potential'?

Official poster for 'High Potential' (@abc)

'High Potential' is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 17 on ABC, at 10 pm ET.

Fans can watch the show on ABC.com or ABC mobile apps for iOS and Android. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.

'High Potential' trailer