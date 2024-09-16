Was Meryl Streep okay at Emmys 2024? Rob McElhenney's joke makes 'OMITB' actress cringe

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney tried to suggest that iconic 'OMITB' actress Meryl Streep may be compared to a jockstrap

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Actors Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney implied that famed star Meryl Streep was like a jockstrap during their presentation at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The 2008 married co-stars of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' were entrusted with selecting the best-supporting female in a comedy series.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are here to honor the comedic performances that hold everything in place. They show crucial support when it's really needed," Rob started.

"Much like a jockstrap," Kaitlin answered.

"Yes — what? No, not like a jockstrap!" Rob replied.

"What you were describing sounds very much like a jockstrap," Kaitlin responded.

"No, it doesn't!" Rob stated said, before adding. "These roles make sure everything stays secure, without this support the whole package falls apart... Alright, this does sound like a jockstrap."

"Yeah, are you calling Meryl Streep a jockstrap?" Kaitlin inquired as the camera shifted to the American icon and Emmy contender in the front row.

Meryl was stunned at first, but then she appeared to be mouthing the words "Oh God" to herself as she glanced down at her lap. "No! I'm so sorry, Meryl," he added, seeming distraught.

'OMITB' star Meryl Streep looked shocked at Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney's jokes at Emmys 2024 (@abc)

'OMITB' star Meryl Streep looked unprepared for the 'jockstrap' joke

It's unclear if Meryl realized what was going to happen. "Are you calling Carol Burnett a jock strap?!" Kaitlin enquired.

"No!" The 'Palm Royale' star could be seen giggling in the audience as the camera panned to him saying, "Oh my God, I revere Carol Burnett!"

Internet users described the scene as "cringe."

'OMITB' star Meryl Streep cringes at jokes made on her during Emmys 2024 (@abc)

Meryl Streep was nominated for 'Only Murders in the Building' at Emmys 2024

Only pink in the ensemble! Meryl, stayed with a monochromatic style on September 15, appearing at the 2024 Emmy Awards in an all-pink ensemble.

The actress, who was nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy role for her performance in 'Only Murders in the Building', stood on the red carpet, showing off a sleek, light pink suit which was matched with a matching pussy bow top. However, the color scheme didn’t simply finish with Meryl's attire — she also carried about a little pink purse and slipped on bright, pink-framed spectacles.

Diamond hoop earrings and silver-heeled shoes — which showed off (what else?) her pink pedicure — provided a splash of glitter and eventually brought the look together. As for beauty, Meryl wore her hair fashioned in a half-up ‘do and went with natural makeup that featured soft pink lips.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star walked the red carpet solo, however, she did take a minute to pose beside talent agent Kevin Huvane for some photographs.

'OMITB' star Meryl Streep at Emmys 2024 (@abc)

Meryl Streep avoids 'OMITB' co-star Martin Short at Emmys 2024 amid romance rumors

Meryl and Martin Short could be trying their best to avoid feeding relationship speculations after they skipped out on walking the 2024 Emmys red carpet together. Meryl and Martin have been knocking down relationship rumors since earlier this year following a string of cozy-looking dates.

The pair initially ignited whispers when they sat together at the 2024 Golden Globes, which a spokesman for Martin knocked down at the time. Speculation escalated again in August when they were caught holding hands at the premiere of 'OMITB', even posing for photographs together on the red carpet.

However, it seems they weren’t taking any risks at the Emmys, as the co-stars walked the red carpet separately.