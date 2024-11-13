'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton's plans to have a family may have just been jolted

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton needs a safe pregnancy

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton may need to put her family plans on hold following her latest visit to Dr. Charles Procter. Ashley has long hoped to experience motherhood, recently checking in with her doctor to assess her fertility. While this chapter would mark a new beginning, her dream may need to wait, at least for now.

In '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, Episode 3, Ashley weighed in at around 280 pounds, marking a loss of about 4 pounds. Though this progress is a win for her, it’s not yet enough for a safe pregnancy. Dr. Procter praised Ashley's efforts but explained that she still needs to lose 100-150 pounds to be in optimal health for pregnancy. Adding to this, Ashley’s age is also a factor, at 39 and approaching 40 in January 2025, timing is crucial. With both her weight and age presenting challenges, Ashley now faces a waiting period of at least a year to continue her weight loss journey and, hopefully, pursue her dream of having a child.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton's hopes of experiencing motherhood might be put on hold (TLC)

How much weight has Ashley Sutton lost since '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 1?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley has made impressive progress on her weight loss journey. Starting at 378 pounds, she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in Season 1, a procedure aimed at reducing her stomach size to support steady weight loss. Now, Ashley is down to around 280 pounds, marking a nearly 100-pound loss since she began her journey on the show.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton has lost over 100 pounds (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton dives back into the dating scene

In '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, Episode 3, Ashley seems to be getting back into her groove by re-entering the dating scene. She suggests trying speed dating with friends Scott Bagwill and Vannessa Cross. While Scott and Vanessa face challenges finding compatible partners, Ashley quickly hits it off with her date. She shares laughter and easily charms her match, showing that she's a natural at speed dating.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton gets back into the dating pool (Instagram/@ashthebff)

What's Ashley Sutton up to these days?

Ashley's transformation is undeniable with losing 100 pounds making a remarkable difference. Recently, she appeared on the 'Tamron Hall Show' alongside Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross, radiating confidence in a chic white top, vibrant multicolored pants, and bold orange heels. Embracing her weight loss journey, Ashley often beams with a bright smile, reflecting her newfound confidence. It seems she’s ready to fully embrace an exciting new chapter of her life.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton recently appeared on 'The Tamron Hall Show' (Instagram/@ashthebff)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on TLC.