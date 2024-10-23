‘1000-lb Best Friends’ gets sinister as Venessa exposes Ashley and Megan's darkest secret

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Reality TV friendships can be a whirlwind of emotions, especially when drama unfolds on camera. TLC stars Ashley Sutton and Megan Crumpler were at the center of some hot discussion about their behaviors and relationships on the premiere episode of '1000-lb Best Friends'. Venessa Cross didn't spare words when it came to showing just how these two are serving up a heap of hypocrisy in their actions.

Throughout the episode, Ashley and Megan positioned themselves as champions of body positivity and support within their friend group. However, as the weeks went by, Venessa began to highlight inconsistencies in their actions.

While advocating for self-acceptance, they made snide comments about others’ weight loss journeys and personal struggles, prompting Venessa to confront Ashley and Megan. She felt that even though they claimed to be friends, who supported and helped one another, their actions say otherwise. In a nutshell, Venessa's critique of Ashley and Megan uncovers a huge problem within their friendship and the bigger group dynamic.

Venessa Cross accused her friends of being envious of her

Vannessa Cross from '1000-lb Best Friends' claims that her friends Meghan Crumpler and Ashley Sutton are jealous of her weight loss journey.

After embarking on their weight loss journeys together, Venessa noticed a shift in their longtime friendship of over 30 years. She felt left out as Ashley and Megan grew closer, especially after she lost over 200 lbs, dropping from 448 lbs to 229 lbs.

Venessa described feeling "exiled" by her friends, highlighting the emotional strain of being overlooked during a significant personal achievement. Seeking clarity, she invited Meghan and Ashley out for lunch, but the meeting quickly escalated into a heated argument. Meghan's comment suggesting her importance to the show—“Had it not been for me, you wouldn't even be here”—only intensified the tension.

Who is Megan Crumpler from '1000-lb Best Friends'?

Meghan Crumpler gained overnight success through the reality TV show '1000-lb Best Friends'. She chose to shred pounds with her friends Vannessa Cross, Ashley Sutton, and Tina Arnold.

Initially weighing nearly 500 lbs, Meghan faced a myriad of health issues and emotional hurdles due to her obesity. Her storyline revolves around her determination to lose weight and achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Meghan's storyline in '1000-lb Best Friends' focuses on her resolve to lose weight and become healthy. At one stage in the reality series, Meghan has attempted various forms of weight loss, from behavioral changes in the way she eats to surgery. By the end of Season 2, Meghan had shed about 200 lbs, bringing her weight down to about 300 lbs. For a lot of people, Meghan's progress has been an inspiration because, in all indications, Meghan is out to ensure a change in life.

